Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Ceedmoorsports.com has 9mm brass in stock and shipping. 100 count of Starline 9mm Luger Brass Cases for $15.93 or buy 20 or more 100 pack units for $13.95 each. This is stated to ship at the end of December, click the buy now link for an up-to-date quoted ship date.

Starline 9mm Luger Brass Cases 9MM Luger Brass (Small Pistol primer) 9mm brass, 9 Luger brass, 9mm Luger brass, 9mm Para brass, 9×19 brass, 9×19 Luger brass, 9mm Parabellum brass, 9mm Glisenti brass, 9mm pistol brass

0.748 – 0.754 O.A.L. 9mm brass: also known as 9mm Parabellum, 9mm Luger and 9x19mm. This cartridge is now one of the most popular pistol cartridges in the world. **Not Recommended For Use In S&W Shield Pistols With Near-Max Or +P Loads, Due To Poorly Supported Chamber Condition** We Also Don’t Recommend Using This Brass In S&W 929 Revolvers Due To Hard Ejection Issues. 100 count by weight.

