Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- DVOR has a short-term deal (ends Sunday, April 11th, 2021) on 50 rounds boxes of STV Golden Bee 9mm Luger 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammo for just $29.99 each. Your shipping satisfaction may vary. That is $0.599 each a round and a great price for 9mm in today’s market.

STV Golden Bee 9mm Luger 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammo STV Golden Bee is a high-quality centerfire cartridge with a Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) bullet that is ideal for range training exercises. As the largest producer of ammunition in the Czech Republic, STV has plenty of experience crafting Ammunition, and each round is designed to deliver maximum precision and stopping power, as well as repeatable accuracy. Golden Bee 9mm ammo is manufactured to C.I.P. standards in the Czech Republic, which guarantees each cartridge is built to perform with your specific caliber. If you need 9mm Luger ammo for range training, STV Golden Bee 9mm handgun ammunition is perfect for you. Beyond excellent ballistic performance, this pistol ammo is encased in reloadable brass so that you can get the most out of every shot fired. Plus, the non-corrosive boxer primer is built to perform under the most demanding circumstances. With 50 rounds per box, you’ll have plenty of firepower to practice your shot and master your craft. Specifications for STV Golden Bee 9mm Luger 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Number of Rounds: 50

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight: 124 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Brass

Muzzle Velocity: 1181 ft/s

Package Type: Box

Application: Shooting

Primer Location: Centerfire Gear up for your next shooting session with Golden Bee 9mm FMJ Ammo from STV!

