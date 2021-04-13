Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is offering ammo & gun mag packages. Pick up 200 rounds of X-TAC 5.56 55 grain FMJ ammunition with three (#) 25 round Retro Mags for your AR all for $329.99 after coupon code “VSJ” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

200Rds X-TAC 5.56 55Gr FMJ With 3X 25Rd Retro Mags Whether you’re at the range or humpin’ the boonies, having plenty of ammo to feed your AR-15 “Retro” rifle is vital. With a few extra loaded Brownells 25-round Retro AR-15 magazines on hand, you won’t have to “di-di mau” back for more. Externally, this straight-bodied steel mag is a carefully reproduced replica of the magazines Armalite assembled for their original AR-15 prototype rifles – ideal for your very early Retro Repro build. More good news: our 25-round Retro AR-15 mags are 100% up-to-date with reliable modern innards, and they will fit and function dependably in ANY modern AR-15 with a mil-spec lower, including our Retro lowers. We’re pointing this out because, if you know your AR-15 / M16 history well, you know that the prototype rifles’ mag won’t fit a modern gun. Now you can give your rifle that period-correct appearance so many AR-15 history fans/shooters crave, with a reasonably priced “shooter” mag! Fits modern “mil-spec” AR-15 lower receiver, including Brownells Retro receivers

Stamped steel body & floorplate with correct markings/indentations

Durable matte black Parkerized finish

Chrome silicon spring maintains proper tension for consistent feeding

Glass-fiber reinforced composite follower further aids feeding Our 25-round Retro AR-15 magazines are the perfect complement to your Retro AR-15 rifle – whether you bought it whole or built it from parts. It’s also ideal for shooters who prefer the reliability of the straight-body magazines the AR-15 was originally designed to use but want 5 more rounds than you get from the standard 20-round mags. As a bonus, that sturdy steel body will stand up to all the abuse you can give it, and be ready for more!

Some Related Reviews:

200Rds X-TAC 5.56 55Gr FMJ With 3X 25Rd Retro Mags Sale Cart Check 04/13/2021

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!