Michigan: House Hearing Bills to Reduce CPL Fees

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the House is hearing House Bill 4030 and House Bill 4498, to reduce both the application fee and the renewal fee for a Concealed Pistol License (CPL). Please contact your state representative and ask them to SUPPORT HB 4030 and HB 4498.
House Bill 4030, sponsored by Representative Michele Hoitenga (R-102), reduces the initial application fee for a CPL from $115 to $60. House Bill 4498, sponsored by Representative Brad Paquette (R-78), reduces the renewal fee for a CPL from $115 to $45. This package of bills helps make the right to self-defense more accessible, especially to those of limited financial means. With the economic turmoil of the past year, it is important to ensure that law-abiding citizens can exercise their constitutional rights without exorbitant fees.
Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to SUPPORT HB 4030 and HB 4498.
