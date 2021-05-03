Shop Talk With Michelle Viscusi And Galco ~ VIDEOS

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Michelle’s path to success in the shooting sports has been unique. Joining the Arizona Army National Guard at the age of 19, she quickly learned that shooting came naturally to her. While serving in the Guard, Michelle had the coveted opportunity to appear on The History Channel’s hit reality-TV series Top Shot.

Michelle Viscusi And Galco

Top Shot’s friendly battle with 17 more experienced shooters made Michelle realize that she would need to take her craft and competitive shooting more seriously if she wanted to realize her shooting dreams. She committed herself to countless hours of training at the range and her hard work was rewarded with a position on Team GLOCK in 2013. Shooting competitively all over the world, Michelle continues the team’s legacy of championship-caliber female shooters.

Now, join Galco and Michelle, as Michelle talks about the firearms industry and some of her favorite Galco products!

