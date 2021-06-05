AmmoLand Giveaway – 5,000 Rounds of CCI Blazer 9mm Ammo FREE!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- New and existing subscribers to the AmmoLand News emails will ALL be eligible to win 5,000 rounds of CCI Blazer 9mm Ammo! At a time when ammo is nearly impossible to find, AmmoLand has decided to help one lucky winner with this giveaway of 5,000 rounds of CCI Blazer 9mm ammunition.

CCI BLAZER BRASS 9MM LUGER AMMO 115 GRAIN FULL METAL JACKET

CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Luger Ammo 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo made by CCI is your best choice for bulk 9mm target shooing ammunition. Newly manufactured 9mm ammo here in the United States, that features a full metal jacket copper plated bullet, brass casing, non-corrosive primers. Made by the same company that manufactures Speer Lawman 9mm ammo as well as the Federal American Eagle 9mm ammunition Blazer Brass 9mm Luger ammo features the same great quality components and manufacturing equipment. If you choose to reload your 9mm ammo, CCI Blazer Brass offers virgin brass that can be reloaded up to 5 times due to its exceptional high quality and low mixtures of other materials. Trusted CCI has gone above and beyond with the Blazer Brass line! With the same high standards that shooters have come to know and love with standard Blazer ammo, the Blazer Brass line gives the benefit of a brass casing making it reloadable. 9mm Luger by CCI are an excellent choice for target practice or just plinking around at the range. CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Luger is new production, non-corrosive, re-loadable ammunition with boxer primers and brass casing.

9mm ammo is by far the most popular gun cartridge in the world. Recently adopted by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, 9mm ammunition is perfect for target shooting and personal protection as well. 9mm ammo is fun to shoot, offers relatively low recoil and yields great target results.

How to Win 5,000 Rounds of 9mm:

AmmoLand Giveaway Rules:

The giveaway entry dates run from May 25th, 2021 to July 1st, 2021 with the winner drawn on July 2nd, 2021.

Everyone who signs up, or is an existing active subscriber , to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily digest email is eligible to win.

, to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily digest email is eligible to win. Eligible Winners must be 18 years of age, a legal resident of the United States, and be lawfully eligible under local, state, and federal rules to accept the transfer of Firearms through a licensed Federal Firearms Licensee. NOTE: All Federal, State and Local gun magazine restrictions apply. You can view a sample of typical restrictions here or here.

FFL Transfer Fees and Taxes are not included and are the winner’s responsibility.

No monetary compensation or substitution for ineligible winners.

