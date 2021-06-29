Leaked ATF Guidance: Private Gunmakers Are Criminals, Terrorists & Extremists

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- If there is any federal agency that can be counted on to create a problem just to justify their own existence it is certainly the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
When it comes to overhyping the next “threat” to the homeland – regardless of the facts – the ATF seldom disappoints.
The embattled agency’s latest piece of creative fiction is a warning about “privately made firearms” or PMFs, and it should serve as a warning to gun owners, homebuilders, and everyone else who values their civil rights.
An ATF document titled “First Responder Awareness of Privately Made Firearms May Prevent Illicit Activities” was published last week by the Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team (JCAT).
“JCAT is a collaboration by the NCTC, DHS, and FBI to improve information sharing among federal, state, local, tribal, territorial governments and private sector partners, in the interest of enhancing public safety,” the document states. “This product is NOT in response to a specific threat against the United States. It provides a general awareness of, considerations for, and additional resources related to terrorist tactics, techniques, and procedures, whether domestic or overseas.”
To be clear, the ATF and JCAT consider homebuilt firearms “terrorist tactics, techniques and procedures,” even though Americans have been making guns legally in their homes since before there even was a United States of America.
The document was never supposed to be leaked to the media or the public and is exempt from discovery through the federal Freedom of Information Act, but some freedom-loving soul published it online yesterday despite its ominous warning:
“WARNING: This document is UNCLASSIFIED//FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY. Do not release to the public, the media, or other personnel who do not have a valid need to know without prior approval from NCTC, DHS, or the FBI. This document may contain US Person information deemed necessary for the intended recipient to understand, assess, or act on the information provided. Additionally, this document may contain information exempt from public release under the Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. 552).”
“Criminals and violent extremists continue to seek ways to acquire firearms through the production of privately made firearms (PMFs),” ATF’s document warns. “PMF awareness and identification can aid
PMF recovery, prevention of illicit activities including terrorism, and overall first responder and public safety.”
Evidently, even the ATF was worried that their door-kickers might go too far, again – they can’t afford another Waco or Ruby Ridge – so they included a subtle warning before things get out of hand.
“NOTE: Many of the activities described herein may involve Constitutionally protected activities and may be insignificant on their own. Action should not be taken solely based on the exercise of Constitutionally protected rights.” Yep, those pesky Constitutional rights tend to get in the way.
Much of the advice the ATF passes on to First Responders would be laughable, were it not for the fact that Americans have a right to make firearms in their own homes. Apparently, that doesn’t matter. If you’re found with 3D printers, printing mediums such as plastic, ceramic, or metal spools, or place what the agency considers to be too large of an order online, you’re going to be suspected of terrorism or violent extremism even though your actions are perfectly legal.
I have written about the need to abolish the ATF before because no one seems capable of reining in the rogue agency or forcing them to accept the fact Americans actually do have constitutional rights.
This is more important now than ever before, because Biden’s nominee to head the ATF, David Chipman, is a paid anti-gun activist who would definitely take the agency in the opposite direction.
If Chipman is confirmed by the Senate, this leaked ATF report is just a warning of more serious civil rights violations yet to come.
Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer,” is the chief editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter.
Firearms manufacturing and innovation has been a staple of private and cottage industry for hundreds of years throughout the world. Suddenly, the misguided socialists and dupes at the BATF want to shut it all down in America. There are few concepts that could be more un-American than this absurd attempt to squash American ingenuity and creativity. They are now in the business of killing ideas. Mao couldn’t do it, Stalin couldn’t do it, Hitler couldn’t do it. Tyrants and dictators throughout history have tried to destroy knowledge and ideas, but it ain’t never gonna happen. Wise up BATF do your… Read more »
My great disappointment in President Reagan was that he said he would disband the BATF but then didn’t do it!
Would but he had! :-(.
Don’t forget…the Hughes Act came in under Reagan. I wasn’t impressed by that actor for a President. Jesse Ventura would do a lot better. I think he might actually be for real.
I should really just post the entire Declaration of Independence right here. And follow it with something involving a quote about some “Tree of Liberty.”
Maybe they should focus on the A & T in ATF. Smoking kills around 500,000 people in the US every year and guns number is around 40,000.
You’re pretty stupid.
Smoking kills no one, and guns kill no one. Find me a single case where the cause of death listed is “smoking.” Then find me a single case where a gun acted to kill anyone.
One can often weed out the smart from the stupid by watching how people attribute cause, as is the case here.
great read, let the great gnashing of teeth in atf offices begin. they have been exposed once more.
The only way that gnashing of teeth is going to happen is if the book Unintended Consequences becomes a historical fact.
Both ends, what a player… referring to what was done to Schumer. Great book.
I talked with a firearm/2A lawyer. He tells me it is absolutely legal to build your own firearm. This atfe letter of intent is just another illegal attempt to disarm the public. Further, the 2A refers to each AMERICAN CITIZEN who is of proper age and is not jailed or in the nut house as the militia. This denote the use of military grade weapons and, yes Joe, people can own and use cannon, grenades automatic weapons and other weapons of war. The 2A further RESTRICTS GOVERNMENT, not the citizen in that this RIGHT, this mandate, SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.… Read more »
I missed that part of the 2nd Amendment where the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, unless some people say it should be for specific people, then it should and shall be infringed. I think your lawyer friend is reading from the Al Gore Official Text of the Bill of Rights.
Please re read what he wrote…SLOWLY so that it will sink in. It was common understanding when it was written that people IN a cage can’t be armed. And people IN a nut house can’t be armed. Like DUHHH? The 2nd amendment needed to say that? REALLY?
Who was the DORK that down voted Bill? Stand up like a man so we can know who the traitors are among us.
If the Harris administration wants to do something worthwhile, they should start with defunding the BATFE and direct that savings toward completing the Trump Border Wall. Kill two birds with one stone.
Naaa…she’s too busy filling her belly with what she gets from guys while in the kneeling position.
all the more reason to get rid of the atf ,hitler wannabes , looking more and more like Oklahoma city was justified
killing 168 innocent people to make a statement? i was there…. go back to your stinking hole.
Since the Feds blew up their own building, it seems at least partially justified. Are you going to tell them to stop doing false flags? If not, I can assert that you consider their false flag ops on their own buildings part of their job.
Mr. Williams, can this article be shared on social media?
The gun rights organizations will make good use of docs like this one. Heck, the attorneys in their employ are probably halfway through proofreading their legal challenges built around these leaked docs.
FPC will make the criminal pedophiles pay dearly. The pedo’s will rue the day they ever messed with patriots. This ass whoopin will leave a mark.
This is a very good document to use against the ATF and jackass’s on the Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team in court defense and court room offense. The ATF will no doubt spend millions of dollars and endless man-hour overtime at taxpayer expense to “get” the Leaker.
But hopefully the ATF will then not put together a large (Muller type Roger Stone) Attack Force and storm the “leaker’s” house late in the night to arrest him.