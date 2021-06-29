John Scoutten Joins Champion as Brand Ambassador

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Champion Traps & Targets, makers of interactive and challenging target systems and trusted eye and ear protection, announced today the addition of Shooting USA co-host and competitive shooter John Scoutten as a brand ambassador.

“John has been a respected voice in competitive shooting for years,” said Eliza Graves, senior brand marketing manager for Vista Outdoor. “His ability to connect with shooters at every level of experience, to understand the challenges they face and to analyze the gear makes him a great addition to the Champion team.”

The son of renowned shooting sports journalist Jim Scoutten, John has been immersed in the world of shooting sports since first helping to run his father’s “Shooting USA” TV show from behind the scenes in 1993. For more than a decade now, Scoutten has co-hosted the same popular television program his father started. He has also produced Emmy-nominated stories on the practical disciplines of shooting sports, new products, and home gunsmithing.

“It’s very exciting for me to be added to the Champion brand ambassador lineup,” John said. “The development of Champion’s products is never ending. The people behind the products are shooters first and they operate with an attitude that good is never good enough. They also have the size and reach to make their products affordable to everyone who wants to outfit a home range.”

