Knife Rights: House Passes Michigan Knife Law Preemption Bill w/ Bipartisan Support

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Knife Rights’ Michigan Knife Rights Act, HB 4066, was passed Thursday, June 17, by the House with a bipartisan vote of 69-41. HB 4066 is Knife Rights’ signature Knife Law preemption bill. The bill will now move to the Senate.

We’d like to express our thanks to our bipartisan sponsors, Representatives Andrew Fink, John Reilly, Steve Johnson, Steve Carra, Joseph Bellino, Brad Paquette, John Damoose, Beau LaFave, Gregory Markkanen, Matthew Maddock, Luke Meerman, Gary Eisen, David LaGrand, John Roth and Pat Outman.

Knife Rights will let you know when it is time to contact your legislators to support HB 4066.

Knife Law Preemption is a Knife Rights criminal justice reform effort that nullifies existing ordinances and prevents new local ordinances more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state. Preemption ensures citizens can expect consistent enforcement of state knife laws everywhere within a state.

Knife Rights authored and passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights (www.KnifeRights.org) is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 33 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 23 states and over 150 cities and towns since 2010, as well as numerous litigation victories.