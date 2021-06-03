Leupold Pro Team Member Doug Koenig Wins 19th Bianchi Cup Title

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that Leupold Pro Team member Doug Koenig has won the 2021 Bianchi Cup National Action Pistol Championship, held last week at the Green Valley Rifle and Pistol Club in Hallsville, Mo. It is Koenig’s 19th Bianchi Cup title.

“There’s no room for error at this level, one mistake can cost you a chance at the title,” Koenig said. “To win my 19th Cup I had to be relentless in my preparation, and I needed my equipment to be top-tier. It’s why I run Leupold whenever optics are permitted in competition.”

The Bianchi Cup is an action pistol-style championship that demands accuracy and precision. Action shooting consists of four stages: a practical stage, a barricade stage, a falling plate stage, and a moving target stage. After firing all four events, Koenig ended the match with a score of 1920-182X. 1920 marks a perfect score.

Koenig, who has dominated the competition since his first Bianchi Cup win in 1990, has now won seven of the last 10 championships.

“Doug redefines what it means to be a champion,” said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “His preparation, focus, and discipline on the range are second to none, and we’re proud that he’s a longtime member of the Leupold team.”

