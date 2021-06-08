NRA-ILA: Nevada Governor Sisolak Signs Gun Ban Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 286 into law. AB 286 essentially bans home-building firearms for personal use by prohibiting private individuals from possessing certain unregulated components commonly used by hobbyists to make their own firearms. Existing law already bans prohibited persons, such as felons, from possessing any firearm, whether home-built or commercially produced. Rather than seek ways to enforce existing laws, Gov. Sisolak and anti-gun lawmakers prefer to continue harassing law-abiding citizens by attacking Second Amendment rights.

AB 286 also bans possession of existing, legal, firearms without serial numbers, such as home-built firearms, but it does exempt pre-1969 firearms. This exemption covers firearms made before federal law required licensed manufacturers and importers to place serial numbers on their commercially produced or imported firearms.

