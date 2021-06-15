Washington: Senate Committee to Host Special Session on Gun Violence

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Wednesday, June 16, the Senate Law and Justice Committee is hosting a special work session on “Gun Violence Prevention Strategies”. The discussion will include an overview of firearm laws enacted since I-594; gun violence prevention strategies, gaps & challenges; updates on the Centralized Firearms Background Check Program; and Public Records Act exemptions regarding concealed pistol licenses.

While there is no opportunity for public input, your NRA-ILA has been invited to present as a panelist and will work to ensure that our Second Amendment rights are not infringed upon.

To view the work session’s agenda, click here. If you are interested in watching the work session, it can be viewed on the state website here.

Please stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts for more information and updates in the Evergreen State.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org