Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ~ Going To The Supreme Court To Defend Your Rights

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- I promised that I’d defend your Second Amendment rights all the way up to the Supreme Court if necessary, and I’m keeping my promise. I was proud to join Rep. Claudia Tenney and 174 additional members of Congress in sending an amicus curiae brief to the Supreme Court in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, urging the Court to uphold Americans’ Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

This case challenges New York’s gun laws in which Americans are only allowed to carry handguns outside of their homes if government bureaucrats are persuaded that they have a proper cause. This is the exact type of unconstitutional law that was thrown out in the landmark case D.C. v. Heller. If petitioners win this case, it could be the biggest legal victory for the Second Amendment in over a decade, and I’m proud to be a part of it.

Leading The Second Amendment Caucus

As co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, I was honored to host Dick Heller, of D.C. v. Heller, who overcame tremendous persecution to exercise his right to carry a firearm in Washington, D.C. It is because of his case that I am able to exercise my Second Amendment right to self-defense in our nation’s capital.

I was proud to inform him of my efforts fighting in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, and he encouraged me that the Constitution is on our side!