Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ~ Going To The Supreme Court To Defend Your Rights

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)-
Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- I promised that I’d defend your Second Amendment rights all the way up to the Supreme Court if necessary, and I’m keeping my promise. I was proud to join Rep. Claudia Tenney and 174 additional members of Congress in sending an amicus curiae brief to the Supreme Court in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, urging the Court to uphold Americans’ Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

This case challenges New York’s gun laws in which Americans are only allowed to carry handguns outside of their homes if government bureaucrats are persuaded that they have a proper cause. This is the exact type of unconstitutional law that was thrown out in the landmark case D.C. v. Heller. If petitioners win this case, it could be the biggest legal victory for the Second Amendment in over a decade, and I’m proud to be a part of it.

Leading The Second Amendment Caucus

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert with Dick Heller, of D.C. v. Heller and Thomas Massie
As co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, I was honored to host Dick Heller, of D.C. v. Heller, who overcame tremendous persecution to exercise his right to carry a firearm in Washington, D.C. It is because of his case that I am able to exercise my Second Amendment right to self-defense in our nation’s capital.

I was proud to inform him of my efforts fighting in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, and he encouraged me that the Constitution is on our side!

Deplorable Bill
Deplorable Bill
28 minutes ago

Go get em Lady! I wish every republican had the nuts to stand up and be counted FOR our country.

Arm up and carry on

1
Russn8r
Russn8r
14 minutes ago
Reply to  Deplorable Bill

Funny how most “Republican” legislators & governors are metro-cuck collaborators, while a handful of women like Lauren Boebert, MTG, Wendy Rogers, Kelli Ward & Karen Fann have more brains, courage & integrity than all the RINOs together.

Last edited 4 seconds ago by Russn8r
0
Patriot Solutions
Patriot Solutions
2 hours ago

That’s my Rep. and she is fighting for the rights of all Americans unlike the whiners who criticize her and say she is Q because their blatant ignorance knows no bounds proving them to be complete idiots. People in a war who can’t determine who the enemy is are a joke.

https://rumble.com/vk41zm-rep-boebert-dems-need-to-keep-their-dirty-hands-off-our-rights.html?mref=ah9c7&mc=cfcoh

1
Russn8r
Russn8r
1 hour ago
Reply to  Patriot Solutions

I donate to Boebert. I hope she’s not a Q follower. Q-tards die hard.

I used to donate to corrupt NeverTrump LoLibertarian ChiCom Agent Thomas Massie. Never again.

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Russn8r
0
