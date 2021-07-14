Henry Repeating Arms Announces Next Company President

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States, announced today that effective immediately, Andy Wickstrom has been appointed the company’s next President. Employed by Henry Repeating Arms since November 2006, Mr. Wickstrom started as the General Manager of the company’s Rice Lake, Wisconsin manufacturing facility. Anthony Imperato, company President since 1997, will now hold the title of Founder and CEO.

In his capacity as President, Mr. Wickstrom will provide leadership directing the future of Henry Repeating Arms while preserving the company’s core values, relationships with employees, vendors, distributors, dealers, and the company’s obsessive focus on the customer.

Mr. Wickstrom began his career as a Manufacturing Engineer and then Director of Operations at Wright Products which was a key Henry supplier starting in 1998. In 2006, certain assets of Wright Products as well as their 140,000 square foot Wisconsin facility were acquired by Anthony Imperato. In 2015, Wickstrom was promoted to Vice President and General Manager to oversee all company activity, including its 110,000 square foot facility in Bayonne, New Jersey. During his 15-year tenure with Henry Repeating Arms, he facilitated the growth of operations, company-wide improvements, and new product development while implementing lean manufacturing practices and cost-saving methods. Today Henry Repeating Arms has more than 550 employees between its two locations and manufactures a growing catalog of over 200 different models of firearms in a variety of calibers and finishes.

“Helping to grow Henry in the last 15 years has been an absolute pleasure and the highlight of my career,” said Andy Wickstrom. “In my new role, I look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Imperato to execute our shared strategic vision while maintaining the culture, character, and passion that brought us to the table and has served us well thus far.”

“Mr. Wickstrom has been our de facto President for the past few years. His official appointment is long overdue,” said Anthony Imperato. “He has worked hard for these past 15 years and earned this position. He has the talent, the energy, my trust, and respect.”

A true Wisconsinite, Mr. Wickstrom holds a B.S. degree in Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Stout. He enjoys sharing many outdoor sports with his two sons, including whitetail and pheasant hunting, fishing, and motorsports.

Henry firearms are purchasable only through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever-action category. The company motto is “Made in America, or not made at all” and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children’s hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment, and wildlife conservation organizations.

The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever-action rifle, which is America’s unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected, and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.