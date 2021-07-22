Maine: Legislature Adjourns from 2021 Legislative Session

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Following a busy year, the Maine Legislature adjourned from its 2021 Legislative Session on Monday night. The legislature saw the introduction and advancement of multiple pro- and anti-gun bills. The below bills were a few that were passed into law:

Pro-Gun Legislation:

Legislative Document 884 prohibits the Department of Public Safety from retaining any information or data concerning firearm purchases within the activities performed by the Department’s information analysis center.

Anti-Gun Legislation:

Legislative Document 759 places unnecessary risk and burden on law-abiding gun owners in their own homes. The measure unnecessarily amends the statute governing reckless endangerment of a child, when current law already regulates access to firearms by minors, and the corresponding responsibilities of adults.

Thank you to NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters for continuing to contact their lawmakers about the above gun bills. Stay-tuned to NRA-ILA for more information and updates on Second Amendment issues in The Pine Tree State.​

