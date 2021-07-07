Media Myth: ‘People Killed by Gun Violence,’ But Poll Supports Gun Rights

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- In its coverage of holiday weekend homicides and violence around the country, CNN once again perpetuated a media myth by reporting “At least 150 people were killed by gun violence in more than 400 shootings.”

“Gun violence” is a term invented by the gun prohibition lobby and quickly adopted by the establishment media to demonize firearms while shifting attention away from the actual perpetrators: individuals often with criminal backgrounds that preclude them from legally possessing firearms, plus gang affiliations or underage thugs who also cannot possess firearms.

By repeatedly using the term, it has become part of the media lexicon and is routinely used by local and national broadcast and print journalists. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris touted a plan to end “gun violence” by pushing more gun control during his administration.

According to CNN, which acknowledged its data “is still evolving and will be updated,” the “Gun Violence Archive” was its source of data.

To its credit, NPR’s report—using the same Gun Violence Archive data—didn’t attempt to blame “gun violence” for the weekend bloodshed.

On the other hand, News Nation’s headline about the deadly holiday weekend blared, “Gun violence continues to escalate across the country.”

And NDTV headlined its coverage, “14 Dead in Gun Violence Over Fourth of July Weekend In Chicago.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported more than 100 people were shot over the long July Fourth holiday weekend, with 19 fatalities. Among the wounded were 13 children, the newspaper reported, and two Chicago police supervisors.

One Chicago resident, Toni Watkins, told the Sun-Times, “I wish that whatever this madness is going on, I wish that it would stop. Usually, I feel safe around here. But now this has me questioning it because it’s close to home right now.”

Still, while Joe Biden has been pressing a gun control agenda that included his now-infamous canard about the Second Amendment and how it allowed limits on gun ownership from the beginning, WRAL in Raleigh, N.C. conducted an admittedly unscientific online survey that has produced some unsurprising results.

According to the most recent figures, 66 percent of more than 47,000 survey respondents believe it is more important to protect the right to own firearms than it is to control gun ownership, which garnered only 31 percent support.

Eighty-one percent support the notion of background checks on every gun buyer, while only 16 percent oppose that idea.

Sixty-six percent oppose a nationwide ban on semi-automatic weapons while 30 percent of survey participants support that idea, and 65 percent opposed a limit on the amount of ammunition someone could purchase at one time while 32 percent support such a limit.

Instead of passing new laws, 63 percent think it would be more productive to enforce existing laws, while 29 percent want new restrictions adopted.

Another revelation is that 62 percent of the WRAL survey respondents oppose a limit on the number of cartridges a firearm can hold, while 32 percent support such a limit.

The WRAL survey isn’t the only source of information regarding public sentiment about gun control. Gallup has done several polls on the subject. When it asked recently how people felt about the nation’s gun policies, 20 percent of the respondents said they were “very satisfied” and 22 percent said they were “somewhat satisfied.” However, 23 percent were “somewhat dissatisfied” and 33 percent were “very dissatisfied.”

Forty-two percent say they are satisfied with current laws, while 41 percent aren’t happy and want stricter gun control laws. Eight percent think gun laws should be rolled back.

What do such survey results mean to Biden’s gun control agenda?

Perhaps nothing, considering the president’s history of gun control extremism, but it might make the difference on Capitol Hill where the Senate is evenly divided and some campaigns for office in 2022 have already begun.

One significant development here is that WRAL ran the online survey in connection with its Fact Checker story about Biden’s prevarication regarding gun control when the Bill of Rights—including the Second Amendment—was adopted by the Founders. Biden’s falsehood is not getting a free pass from PolitiFact checkers, meaning the establishment media simply cannot repeat the lie until it becomes an accepted truth. It isn’t clear where Biden first became convinced about his woeful misreading of the amendment, or if he simply conjured it up on his own. He has been quoted widely.

“The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own,” Biden said during remarks about violent crime several days ago, adding that people could not own cannons.

Historians have confirmed there are no limits placed on gun ownership by the amendment. Glenn Harlan Reynolds, the University of Tennessee law professor, told PolitiFact, “The Second Amendment places no limits on individual ownership of cannon, or any other arms.”

Still, no reporter has yet challenged Biden during any press event about his repeated canard.

RELATED:

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.