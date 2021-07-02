New Kansas Pro-Gun Law Goes into Effect Immediately!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, both Kansas and out-of-state law-abiding gun owners will be able to take advantage of pro-gun legislation that was passed into law during the Legislative Session, House Bill 2058.

Proposed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, House Bill 2058 does the following:

Recognizes all out-of-state concealed carry permits, and allows those who have been licensed to carry a firearm for self-defense, to do so lawfully in Kansas. This legislation recognizes that visitors to Kansas should not be left defenseless simply by crossing a state line.

Allows individuals who are 18 to 20 years of age to apply for a Kansas concealed carry permit.

Authorizes the Attorney General to issue an alternative license to carry a concealed handgun, to qualified applicants, during a declared state of disaster emergency.

Creates a Restoration of Rights process for individuals to reestablish the Second Amendment right to possess a firearm, upon expungement of certain convictions.

This measure went into effect today, July 1st. More information can be located on the Attorney General’s website.

