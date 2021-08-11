Ammo Deal: 500 Rounds Federal 9mm 115gr FMJ Training Ammo $274.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bereli has marked down 500 rounds of Federal 9mm 115gr FMJ Training ammunition for only $274.99, this is a 21% off discount. Stock up on some quality training ammo while you can!

Federal Training 9mm Luger Ammo 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo review offers the following information; For nearly a century Federal Ammunition has put its focus on manufacturing quality products with cutting edge technology. This dedication to excellence has given Federal a competitive edge as an ammunition technology giant. Today the company is well known for producing high grade centerfire, rimfire, and shotshell ammunition that shooters everywhere know and trust. MPN – C9115A

UPC – 604544671773

Manufacturer – FEDERAL AMMO

Caliber – 9MM LUGER

Bullet Type – FMJ

Muzzle Velocity – 1125 fps

Muzzle Energy – ft. lbs

Primer – Boxer

Casing – Brass Casing

Ammo Rating – Target & Practice 9mm Luger Ammo 9mm Luger Ammo

