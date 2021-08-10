Apex Announces Action Enhancement Kit for the CZ P-10

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Apex Tactical Specialties is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Action Enhancement Kit for the CZ P-10 line of 9mm pistols. Starting at just $104.95, the package includes an Apex Action Enhancement Trigger, Apex Performance Disconnector and Apex Slide Cover Plate, which, when installed, significantly improves the feel of the trigger pull while reducing pull weight.

Apex’s engineering and design team developed the Action Enhancement Kit as a direct drop-in replacement for the factory polymer trigger, disconnector, and slide cover plate of the CZ P-10. The end-user has the option of using either the Apex or factory disconnector to achieve one of two distinct trigger pulls.

Installing the Apex Trigger, Performance Disconnector and Slide Cover Plate will reduce the trigger pull to sub-4.0 lbs and provide a light, smooth take-up with linear rolling trigger break at striker release and a reduction in over-travel.

For more of a duty/carry trigger, using the CZ factory disconnector with the Apex Trigger and Slide Plate Cover will provide a more defined trigger break at striker release and a pull weight at approximately 5.5 lbs.

Both trigger installation options require the use of the Apex Slide Cover Plate which is an engineered product designed specifically to work with the Apex and factory components to achieve the proper trigger performance.

The new trigger kit, in Black, is now available for pre-order. Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new trigger kits can contact Apex at [email protected] or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

Features and Specifications:

– Reduces trigger pull to approx. sub 4.0 lbs (using full Apex Enhancement Kit)

– Reduces trigger pull to approx. 5.5 lbs (using Apex Trigger and Slide Cover Plate)

– Direct drop-in replacement of factory components

– Fits the P-10 C, S & F 9mm models

– Maintains factory safety values

– Easy to install

– Apex Part #: 116-115 (Black)

– MSRP: $104.95

About Apex Tactical Specialties

For more information on parts from Apex Tactical Specialties, visit www.ApexTactical.com, like Apex Tactical on Facebook, or follow @ApexTactical on Instagram or Twitter. Instructional videos on the installation of Apex parts are available on Apex’s YouTube, Full30, and GunStreamer channels.