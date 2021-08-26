California: ATF Offers $10K for Information on Goleta Gun Store Burglary

GOLETA, Calif. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced a reward today of up to $10,000 for information related to the arrest of those responsible for the burglary of a federal firearms licensee in Goleta, California.

Sometime between late July and early August, Goodland Guns, 5731 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, California was burglarized and 11 firearms were stolen. The suspect(s) gained entry by cutting a hole into the wall of the business and then stole five pistols, four shotguns, and two rifles.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to the federal firearms licensee on Aug. 12 to investigate the burglary.

ATF Los Angeles Field Division is offering up to a $5,000 reward, along with up to a $5,000 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the burglary of Goodland Guns.

This total reward of $10,000 is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact SBSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171, or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

When reporting information, include as many details as possible, and contact information if seeking a reward. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery.

This investigation is being conducted jointly by the ATF Los Angeles Field Division and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, follow ATF on Twitter at & Instagram @LosAngelesATF.

