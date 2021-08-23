Savage Arms Savage Journeys Continues with a Focus on Family

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Savage Arms is proud to announce a the latest installment of its Savage Journeys project: Growing Up on 3-Gun. This profile features Logan Toland, a promising young 3-Gun competitor and the network of family support required for a commitment to shooting sports.

Savage Arms Marketing Director Beth Shimanski met Toland at a Generation III Gun match in 2018. His determination and cooperative spirit inspired Shimanski. She recognized his potential and admired his focus and attention to detail. “The passion he showed for new disciplines was astounding,” Shimanski noted. “He dove in to learn as much as he could and reached out to others to create long-term relationships with other competitors.”

“Finding someone you can lean on for input and who will tell it to you straight is so important,” Toland’s mentor and Savage ambassador Josh Froelich added. “It’s our job to help new shooters and new sportsmen in the community and show them how to be professional, quality additions to the sport.” “Take the competitive side of Logan away, and you find a young man who simply wants to help bring more people into the shooting space,” Shimanski said. “The shooting sports are full of passionate people who just want to share their passion with others and Logan is one of those people.”

