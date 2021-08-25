SIG SAUER Announces P365 Fire Control Unit and SIG Custom Works P365

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the SIG SAUER Custom Works P365 Fire Control Unit is now shipping to select SIG Master and Elite Dealers, and the SIG Custom Works P365 Studio is now live at sigsauer.com. The standalone P365 Fire Control Unit (FCU) brings an entirely new level of customization and personalization to the world’s most popular micro-compact, everyday carry pistol with the ability to build a completely custom P365 using the exclusive SIG Custom Works P365 Studio at sigsauer.com.

“The P365 pistol was groundbreaking because it brought an unprecedented,10+1, 12+1 or 15+1 capacity to a micro-compact everyday carry pistol. The revolutionary design and innovation of the P365 took the market by storm to become the world’s most popular, everyday carry pistol,” began Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, SIG SAUER, Inc. “Now with the introduction of the P365 Fire Control Unit we have brought an entirely new level of customization and personalization to the P365 platform – America’s most popular micro-compact pistol, is now also the most customizable.”

The SIG SAUER P65 Custom Works Fire Control Unit (FCU) is a patented, serialized fire control unit (only available at select retail stores) that features a titanium nitride coating, a titanium nitride flat trigger, a custom FCU Serial Number (FC####) and is compatible with all 9mm P365 accessories.

“In conjunction with the availability of the P365 FCU in retail stores, we have also launched the SIG Custom Works P365 Studio online at sigsauer.com. From grip modules to optics, and everything else you could possibly need to configure your P365 in thousands of different ways, the studio has it all right at your fingertips,” continued Taylor. “This level, and ease, of customization was first introduced through the popular P320 Custom Works Studio, and based on the overwhelming popularity, and quite honestly the demand, to incorporate your personality to your pistol, we are bringing the capabilities of the SIG Custom Works Studio to the P365.”

The SIG Custom Works Studio gives the consumer a unique online experience to build a P320 or P365 pistol from the ground up by choosing a grip module, slide, barrel, guide rod and springs, optics, accessories or have complete CAL-X Kits (P320 only) with the virtual configurator. All parts available within the Custom Works Studio are available for purchase direct from sigsauer.com.

“It’s quite fitting that for the pistol known for defining the micro-compact market, SIG has found yet another way to bring an entirely new level of innovation, through complete customization, to the P365 platform,” concluded Taylor.

The SIG SAUER P365 Fire Control Unit (FCU) is now shipping. To learn more about this product from SIG SAUER Pistol Product Manager Phil Strader or experience the SIG Custom Works P365 Studio Virtual Configurator visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.