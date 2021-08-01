Significant Changes in Arkansas Gun Laws Take Effect on 28 July, 2021

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- 4029tv.com reports that hundreds of Arkansas laws have become effective on 28 July 2021. Among those laws are several incremental reforms of firearms and self-defense law, removing restrictions that were previously in place. The links below go directly to the Arkansas state legislative site, which has the exact wording of the new law. Here is a summation of the changes, with links.

Act 1024 removes the prohibition on carrying in places owned, controlled, or operated by a local unit of government, if they have a carry permit, except for the following:

(i) A courtroom or the location of an administrative hearing conducted by a state agency, except as permitted by § 5-73-306(5) or § 5-73-306(6);

(ii) A public school kindergarten through grade twelve (K-12), a public prekindergarten, or a public daycare facility, except as permitted under subdivision (a)(3)(C) of this section;

(iii) A facility operated by the Division of Correction or the Division of Community Correction; or

(iv) A posted firearm-sensitive area, as approved by the Division of Arkansas State Police under § 5-73-325, located at: (a) The Arkansas State Hospital; (b) The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; or (c) A collegiate athletic event; or



People with carry permits are still banned from local government places in buildings containing a place licensed to dispense alcohol for consumption on the premises.

Guns are still banned at football, baseball, soccer or other fields when an athletic event or practice is occurring. (Act 638 and Act 693)

Act 809 removes the requirement for an employee, who stores their gun in their locked car in a parking lot, from being in a separate locked container.

Act 433 removes the prohibition on the possession of loaded centerfire weapons in parts of Baxter and Benton counties.

Act 250 removes the requirement to retreat before a person may legitimately defend themselves. This sort of law has been called a “stand your ground” law.

These are the sort of reforms and improvements we see in more and more states around the country. Second Amendment supporters keep working on ways to restore rights and remove unnecessary restrictions. Many of the most effective organizations are state-based. That is where most effective change is being made.

Most state legislators, with obvious exceptions such as California, New York, and Illinois; are not composed of professional politicians. They are subject, mostly, to the desires of their constituents, and even to reason and logic. While some key state legislators have been and are subject to foreign influence, special interests, and corruption, there are so many state legislators, effective, widespread corruption, by foreign actors and national special interest groups is more difficult.

State organizations of Second Amendment supporters have the advantage of being able to mobilize hundreds, thousands or tens of thousands of local supporters on short notice. A state legislator may receive 10 emails on an ordinary bill. When he receives a thousand, he pays attention. Because of state groups’ proximity, they can watch the legislative process intently.

Small, incremental changes often do not gather national attention.

For these reasons, state organizations roll up success after success. Success becomes habitual and contagious. When a state organization finds a particular legislator who either blocks their desires or cooperates with them well, they are able to provide punishment and rewards.

At the state level, a dozen volunteers during a primary may make all the difference between success and failure.

The rise of the Internet has allowed state groups to organize and operate with much greater ease and impact than ever before in history.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.