Tyrant Designs NEW Drop-in Glock Gen 3-4 I.T.T.S. Trigger + Trigger Bar

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Tyrant Designs is excited to announce our NEW Glock Gen 3-4 I.T.T.S. Trigger (Improved Tyrant Trigger System) which is the fastest resetting trigger on the market! The NEW Glock Gen 3-4 I.T.T.S. Trigger is compatible with all full-frame, double-stack 9mm, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, and .45 GAP Glock model pistols and comes with a black chrome-plated trigger bar. Drop in ready!

Speed is the name of the game in competitive shooting and even defense which the I.T.T.S. Trigger delivers shot after shot. It is equipped with a 30% Power Spring to allow for lightning-fast follow-up shots and a quicker reset than your stock Glock.

To aid in the swift reset of the trigger, we utilized a hybrid design that boasts both Flat and Curved Trigger Face properties. The Flat Faced elements ensure a consistent, repeatable trigger pull every time. The Curved Face attributes provide for a tactile, ergonomic feel all Glock shooters should be accustomed to since that is how factory Glock triggers are designed. The methodical sculpting of the Glock Gen 3-4 I.T.T.S. Trigger allows for comfort, consistency, and perforated bullseyes on target in your future.

Like all Tyrant Designs products, the Glock Gen 3-4 I.T.T.S. Triggers are machined from quality American materials to guarantee greater reliability. This trigger also utilizes set screws in lieu of pins for easier maintenance and cleaning of your firearm. As always, this new offering and all of our products are manufactured in the USA and carry our fully-backed Lifetime Warranty! Available now in Black, Red, Grey, Blue, and Gold at www.tyrantcnc.com at an MSRP of $84.95 each.

About Tyrant Designs

Tyrant Designs officially started in 2015, but the business has been around for almost 40 years. As a whole, Tyrant Designs and its other divisions of work, are a state-of-the-art CNC machining shop that performs work in the aerospace, medical fields, and now firearm industry.

What prompted Tyrant Designs to wade into manufacturing firearm components was one sour firearm purchase. After an expensive AR-15 was found to be flawed with an inferior and foreign-produced pistol grip, they believed there had to be a better grip available. Upon realizing nothing met their expectations of quality, Tyrant Designs sought out to make one themselves! Their passion for quality and better firearm components manifested into the skeletonized MOD Grip, and grew into the full-fledged firearm component business they are now today.

Everything they produce is American Made in the heartland of Chicago, Illinois with an enduring Lifetime Warranty. For more information, please visit us at: www.tyrantcnc.com/.