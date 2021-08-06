Winchester Ammunition Celebrates National Shooting Sports Month

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- August is National Shooting Sports Month, a time to celebrate recreational sport shooting and encourage others to visit a shooting range — and shoot. Now more than ever before, people all over the United States — more than 50 million in fact — participate in some form of target shooting each year. Their motivation? Spend time with family and friends and enjoy shooting sports and recreation.

Winchester, a leader in the shooting sports industry for more than 150 years, is supporting National Shooting Sports Month with special events and promotions at its shotshell and pistol ranges in East Alton, Illinois, and at the NILO sporting clay course in Brighton, Illinois. These will include discounted rates, exciting giveaways, new shooter incentives and much more. For additional details, visit www.winchestergunrange.com and www.nilofarms.com. For all of our fans nationwide, follow along on Facebook @WinchesterOfficial and Instagram @WinchesterAmmunition to participate in weekly contests and giveaways.

“National Shooting Sports Month is a great opportunity to take someone new to a shooting range and introduce them to the fun and recreation of the shooting sports,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition.

About National Shooting Sports Month

Millions of Americans participate in recreational shooting each year, a pastime that can provide a lifetime of enjoyment. National Shooting Sports Month celebrates the passion we all have for target shooting and is a reminder to share that experience with family and friends.

Many events will be hosted by ranges and organizations across the country, and you can search for an event in your area by visiting www.shootingsportsmonth.org/events or www.letsgoshooting.org.

About Winchester Ammunition and Support of the Shooting Sports

Winchester has a distinguished 154-year history of innovation in hunting, recreation, law enforcement and military ammunition products. In the field, on the range or in defense of freedom around the globe, Winchester has the right product for any ammunition need.

For decades, Winchester has supported the shooting sports in many forms including but not limited to:

Official ammunition of:

Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) and AIM Youth Program

Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and SCTP National Team

National Sporting Clays Association Championship Tour

Ducks Unlimited

Maddy Bernau, Team USA, 2021 Olympic Shooting Sports Medalist

Kim Rhode, Team USA, Six-Time Olympic Shooting Sports Medalist

Frank Thompson, Team USA, Two-Time Olympian

Dania Vizzi, Team USA, World Skeet Champion

Zach Kienbaum, World Champion Sporting Clays Shooter

Desirae Edmunds, World Champion Sporting Clays Shooter

Yackley Family, Competitive Sport Shooters

Kids & Clays Organization

In addition, Winchester supports shooting sports events held by organizations such as:

4-H

National Rifle Association (NRA)

Boy Scouts of America

National Wild Turkey Federation

Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

About Gun Owners Care

Gun owners care. You care about safety. You care about preventing unauthorized access to firearms. You care about bettering your community, helping those in need, and conserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come. It’s time for gun owners to tell their stories, to show how they’re making a difference. NSSF®, the trade association for the firearms industry, has established the Gun Owners Care campaign to unite gun owners and the firearms industry in this common cause. Visit gunownerscare.org for more information.