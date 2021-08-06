Winchester Ammunition Celebrates National Shooting Sports Month

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- August is National Shooting Sports Month, a time to celebrate recreational sport shooting and encourage others to visit a shooting range — and shoot. Now more than ever before, people all over the United States — more than 50 million in fact — participate in some form of target shooting each year. Their motivation? Spend time with family and friends and enjoy shooting sports and recreation.
Winchester, a leader in the shooting sports industry for more than 150 years, is supporting National Shooting Sports Month with special events and promotions at its shotshell and pistol ranges in East Alton, Illinois, and at the NILO sporting clay course in Brighton, Illinois. These will include discounted rates, exciting giveaways, new shooter incentives and much more. For additional details, visit www.winchestergunrange.com and www.nilofarms.com. For all of our fans nationwide, follow along on Facebook @WinchesterOfficial and Instagram @WinchesterAmmunition to participate in weekly contests and giveaways.
“National Shooting Sports Month is a great opportunity to take someone new to a shooting range and introduce them to the fun and recreation of the shooting sports,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition.
About National Shooting Sports Month
Millions of Americans participate in recreational shooting each year, a pastime that can provide a lifetime of enjoyment. National Shooting Sports Month celebrates the passion we all have for target shooting and is a reminder to share that experience with family and friends.
Many events will be hosted by ranges and organizations across the country, and you can search for an event in your area by visiting www.shootingsportsmonth.org/events or www.letsgoshooting.org.
About Winchester Ammunition and Support of the Shooting Sports
Winchester has a distinguished 154-year history of innovation in hunting, recreation, law enforcement and military ammunition products. In the field, on the range or in defense of freedom around the globe, Winchester has the right product for any ammunition need.
For decades, Winchester has supported the shooting sports in many forms including but not limited to:
Official ammunition of:
- Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) and AIM Youth Program
- Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and SCTP National Team
- National Sporting Clays Association Championship Tour
- Ducks Unlimited
- Maddy Bernau, Team USA, 2021 Olympic Shooting Sports Medalist
- Kim Rhode, Team USA, Six-Time Olympic Shooting Sports Medalist
- Frank Thompson, Team USA, Two-Time Olympian
- Dania Vizzi, Team USA, World Skeet Champion
- Zach Kienbaum, World Champion Sporting Clays Shooter
- Desirae Edmunds, World Champion Sporting Clays Shooter
- Yackley Family, Competitive Sport Shooters
- Kids & Clays Organization
In addition, Winchester supports shooting sports events held by organizations such as:
- 4-H
- National Rifle Association (NRA)
- Boy Scouts of America
- National Wild Turkey Federation
Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.
About Gun Owners Care
Gun owners care. You care about safety. You care about preventing unauthorized access to firearms. You care about bettering your community, helping those in need, and conserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come. It’s time for gun owners to tell their stories, to show how they’re making a difference. NSSF®, the trade association for the firearms industry, has established the Gun Owners Care campaign to unite gun owners and the firearms industry in this common cause. Visit gunownerscare.org for more information.