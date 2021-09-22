BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Second Amendment Foundation has launched a powerful new message to gun owners across the country, warning them, “If Joe Biden can force a needle in your arm, he can take your gun.”

The 60-second TV message includes a clip of Biden telling America, “This is not about freedom or personal choice” in his push for all Americans to get vaccinated, even if they have personal, religious or health concerns. SAF reasons that if Biden—a career anti-gunner—can get away with issuing such a mandate without Congressional approval, he could make the same declaration about surrendering Second Amendment rights.

“Over the past eight months since taking office, Joe Biden has evolved from being an annoying gun control advocate to a dangerously ambitious gun prohibitionist,” observed SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “He hasn’t simply climbed on the gun ban train, he’s now the engineer, portraying so-called ‘gun violence’ as a public health epidemic. He’s perpetuating a myth invented by the gun ban lobby to demonize guns, their owners and the Second Amendment that protects their right to keep and bear arms.” SAF’s ad is blunt: “If Joe Biden can impose a vaccine mandate through executive power without Congress, there is no limit on what he could do to restrict your Second Amendment rights.”

SAF’s new 60-second message will be broadcast on the following networks: AMC, FX, the Comedy Network, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, One America News Network, Destination America, Bloomberg, BBC America, the Investigation Discovery Channel, American Heroes Channel, SYFY (Science Fiction), TLC (The Learning Channel), TruTV, DirecTV, The Weather Channel, HLN, Dish TV, CNBC, the Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel.

Viewers are asked to text “PROTECT 2A” to 474747, and join the fight to protect their right.

“Joe Biden and his handlers obviously have one goal in mind,” Gottlieb said, “and that is to create an imperial presidency where he answers to nobody. But he can’t dictate public health policy, and he sure can’t arbitrarily erase Second Amendment rights. Our effort will remind him of that, whether he likes it or not.”

