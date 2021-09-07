Cancer Stream-a-thon Fundraiser For P80 Dan’s Son: Liam McCalmon

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- John Crump Live will present Stream-a-thon taking place on September 11th at 8 pm Eastern, and featuring YouTube stars Hank Strange, Guns & Gadgets, 2A Edu, CRS Firearms, and more!

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month. John’s niece, Isabella Hammer, lost her battle with cancer this past February. He wanted to do something to raise awareness and money for Pediatric Cancer when he heard about long-time Polymer80 employee Dan McCalmon’s son Liam developing stage 3 Rhabdomyosarcoma. Rhabdomyosarcoma rare form of cancer found in roughly 350 pediatric patients per year.

“When I saw Dan’s kid had cancer I needed to help,” John said. “Treatment can be expensive even with insurance. That isn’t even taking into consideration the cost of lost work and other factors.”

Everyone watching the stream will be able to donate through the GoFundMe link. There will be prizes given away during the stream. John will be donating a Citizen RTG Bulletproof Backpack and Vest. There will also be P80 kits, and Sig P320 kits from JSD Supply given away.

The GoFundMe can be found at gofund.me/7b532687

Schedule time to join us live and support our 2A family with your kind donations.