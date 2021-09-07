Convicted Felon Ordered Held – Allegedly Importing Firearm Silencer Parts From China

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – -(AmmoLand.com)- David Worster, 35, of Pawtucket, a convicted felon previously convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, and explosive devices, was arrested on Wednesday and ordered detained in federal custody on charges of unlawful importation of firearms/silencers he allegedly ordered from China, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition seized by law enforcement during his arrest, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

It is alleged in court documents that in December 2020, a package mailed from China to Worster was examined by Border Protection (CBP) agents and found to contain a firearm silencer or suppressor parts. The contents of the parcel were falsely described on a U.S. Customs form as being a “Fuel Filter.”

Additionally, on August 4, 2021, CBP notified Homeland Security Investigations in Providence of a package mailed in July from China addressed to Worster’s girlfriend. A CBP inspection of the contents of the package, and further examination of photographs of the contents of the package by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Technology Industry Services agents, determined that the package contained a firearm silencer. The contents of the package were falsely described on a U.S. Customs form as being “Shoe charm.”

On Wednesday, members of the HSI Providence Task Force and the HSI Boston Special Response Team, with the assistance of ATF agents and Pawtucket Police, arrested Worster and executed a court-authorized search of his residence. Agents and officers seized a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition, a 9mm magazine, a flak jacket, and a military-style helmet, and various tools and components for constructing firearms.

According to court records, in 2008 Worster was investigated by ATF in Massachusetts for drug trafficking and for selling a firearm. At the time of his arrest in December 2008, ATF agents discovered two pipe bombs inside Worster’s storage locker. He was ultimately convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of an explosive device, and resisting arrest.

Additionally, in April 2009, Worster was arrested in Massachusetts and convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The case in U.S. District Court in Providence is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Milind M. Shah.

The Providence HSI Task Force is comprised of agents and officers from HSI and the Pawtucket, Warwick, and Newport Police Departments. Acting United States Attorney Myrus thanks the Massachusetts and Rhode Island State Police for their assistance in the investigation of this matter and with the arrest of Worster.

Boston Field Division

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

ATF is the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating violations of the federal firearms and explosives laws and regulations. More information about ATF and its programs can be found at www.atf.gov.