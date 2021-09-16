Q200 Buck Hut Shooting House From Millennium

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hunters have appreciated the benefits of hunting from an elevated position for as long as they’ve been pursuing wild animals. Hunters often seek comfort and convenience along with such practical things as increased view, hunting above the animal’s natural line of sight, and raising human scent well above the sensitive noses of the quarry. For deer hunters looking for a ready-to-deploy elevated shooting house rather than trying to construct a DIY version, Millennium’s Q200 Buck Hut offers a great combination of features, quality, and value.

Rather than using lumber that can rot, or expensive hard-side blinds, the Q200 Buck Hut provides hunters with a cost-effective solution, jammed packed with hunter-friendly features. The shooting house framework, platform, and ladder are constructed of heavy-duty powder-coated steel using Millennium’s SteelTOUGH construction, so that it will last for years of serious use. The rugged exterior shell is made of heavy-duty water-resistant fabric. The Buck Hut incorporates Millennium’s SilentHUNT Design to keep it nice and quiet. The Buck Hut’s sturdy steel ladder features non-slip steps and a pair of steel rail handles up top to help keep hunters steady as they enter and exit the shooting house through its large side door.

Whether hunting solo or with a buddy, hunters won’t be cramped in this roomy 7.3 x 4 foot blind, and a 7-foot interior height means there’s plenty of room to take a standing shot. Each of the numerous windows can be configured for hunting with a rifle, crossbow, or vertical bow – and each window has an adjustable shooting rest. Even the door doubles a window so hunters can see what’s happening from behind. Black windows and an all-black interior provide the ultimate in hunter concealment.

The Buck Hut is made to allow up to two Millennium M369 Revolution Seats ComfortMAX contoured tight-sling hunting seats. These seats swivel 360º and lift up and out of the way for standing shots allowing the hunter ample opportunity to move around the shooting house as necessary.

The Buck Hut is another Millennium Treestands product designed and built by the pioneers of the exceptional hunting experience to provide good service for a long time to come.

Q200 Buck Hut Shooting House Features

Blind is constructed of a heavy-duty, water-resistant soft-shell material Roomy interior with up to 7 ft. height for standing shots Black windows and black interior for ultimate concealment Configured to allow the installation of 1 or 2 optional M369 Revolution seats (not included) Multi-configuration windows for rifle, crossbow, or vertical bow hunting Each window has adjustable-height shooting rest Tower has two adjustable legs for leveling on uneven ground Easy-to-climb steel ladder with non-slip steps and two handrails at the top Heavy-duty, powder-coated steel construction Non-slip steps and 2 handrails SteelTOUGH Construction of strong welded steel SilentHUNT Design dampens or eliminates most metal-to-metal contact Includes stabilizing anchoring kit Product meets or exceeds industry standards recognized by TMA



Q200 Buck Hut Shooting House Specifications

Material: Powder-coated steel Capacity: 750 lbs. Weight: 323 lbs. Overall Height: 15’8’ Blind Dimensions: 7’ H x 88” W x 48” L Overall Footprint: 15’8” H x 11’9” W x 8’ L Model No.: Q-200-00



About Millennium Treestands:

Millennium Treestands has long been recognized as the quietest and comfortable stands on the market. Every angle, hinge, and weld has been tested under the most extreme conditions by the most cynical and scrutinizing hunters.

For more information, please visit www.MillenniumStands.com.