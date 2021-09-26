U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Second Amendment Foundation is launching the latest, and perhaps the bluntest, in a series of messages about the threat Joe Biden’s presidency poses to the Second Amendment by telling viewers up front, “If Joe Biden can force a needle in your arm, he can take your gun.”

The 60-second TV message will air on nearly two dozen national networks including AMC, FX, the Comedy Network, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, One America News Network, Destination America, Bloomberg, BBC America, the Investigation Discovery Channel, American Heroes Channel, SYFY (Science Fiction), TLC (The Learning Channel), TruTV, DirecTV, The Weather Channel, HLN, Dish TV, CNBC, the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel, the organization said.

“Over the past eight months since taking office, Joe Biden has evolved from being an annoying gun control advocate to a dangerously ambitious gun prohibitionist,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb. “He hasn’t simply climbed on the gun ban train, he’s now the engineer, portraying so-called ‘gun violence’ as a public health epidemic. He’s perpetuating a myth invented by the gun ban lobby to demonize guns, their owners and the Second Amendment that protects their right to keep and bear arms.”

It is the fourth in a series of television ads SAF started running several months ago. The advertisement warns, “If Joe Biden can impose a vaccine mandate through executive power without Congress, there is no limit on what he could do to restrict your Second Amendment rights.”

Viewers are asked to text “PROTECT 2A” to 474747, which takes the user to a link for SAF’s 2A First Responder project, the remarkably successful grassroots effort initiated earlier this year.

Earlier, SAF was running an advertising message that included a clip of Biden’s now-infamous admission that he wants to ban the sale of 9mm pistols.

Timing of this new advertising effort might be critical, as new polls show Biden increasingly in trouble with voters. The Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll on Thursday showed the embattled president with a -21 Approval Index rating. Biden’s numbers showed 54 percent of likely voters disapprove of the job he is doing while 45 percent approve. However, a deeper dig in the data reveals 46 percent strongly disapprove, while only 25 percent strongly approve.

His mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, the border crisis, and the cancellation of the pipeline project that has helped derail the nation’s energy independence are weighing heavily on the minds of average Americans.

Biden came into office promising to push stricter gun control laws, but that agenda may have hinged on the confirmation of gun control advocate David Chipman as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Chipman’s nomination was withdrawn after languishing in the Senate Judiciary Committee all summer, thanks to three Democrats and one Independent refusing to commit to a “yes” vote on the nomination. All 50 Republicans lined up solidly against Chipman, who acknowledged during a confirmation hearing four months ago that he supports a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

With Biden’s recent mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations, Gottlieb is alarmed that the career anti-gunner now occupying the Oval Office has been emboldened to go after the Second Amendment, bypassing Congress in the process.

“Joe Biden and his handlers obviously have one goal in mind,” Gottlieb asserted, “and that is to create an imperial presidency where he answers to nobody. But he can’t dictate public health policy, and he sure can’t arbitrarily erase Second Amendment rights. Our effort will remind him of that, whether he likes it or not.”

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.