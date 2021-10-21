Gun Deals: Hoppe’s 9 Boresnake just $7.99 with FREE Shipping & CODE

USA – ♠ -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a killer sale price on the Hoppe’s 9 Boresnake 24002D Den For .357/.380/.38 & 9mm Caliber Pistol Bore Cleaner at just $7.99 each and FREE Shipping with coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out.

Hoppe’s 9 Boresnake The original fastest bore cleaner on the planet has a new home. Hoppe’s BoreSnake® Den™ is a compact carrying case with a built in handle for easy storage between firearm cleanings. It conveniently fits in a range bag or backpack to protect your Boresnake brushes during transport. The lid of the Snake Den™ doubles as convenient pull handle that snaps into the clear case for storage.

Specifications: A convenient new case for easy storage and transport

The lid acts as a pull handle

Includes The Original BoreSnake®

Patented case design

24002D Boresnake for .357, .380, .38 and 9mm Caliber Pistols A one-pass solution, BoreSnake® uses an integrated bronze brush to scrub out carbon fouling, while the tail clears the barrel of loose debris with a surface area 160x larger than a standard patch.

