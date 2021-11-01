HEVI-Shot Introduces New HEVI-Hammer Bismuth-Steel Upland Loads

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HEVI-Shot is proud to announce new HEVI-Hammer Upland loads. New for 2021, HEVI-Shot is offering 12- and 20- gauge options in shot size No. 5, or 7 shot to cover all the needs of hunters targeting large and medium upland game. HEVI-Hammer loads are manufactured using 15-percent high-density bismuth (9.64 g/cc) and 85-percent precision steel. That small but mighty leading layer of bismuth over steel delivers nearly 50-percent more down-range energy than pellets consisting of all steel at 40 yards.

“We know HEVI-Hammer Upland will help hunters achieve more success in the field,” said Scott Turner, HEVI-Shot’s Product Line Manager. “Upland game is such a beloved and traditional sport. The camaraderie of the hunting with others, watching sporting dogs do what they do best, and to enjoy hiking around, not having to sit in silence are all things upland hunters love about their sport. And we at HEVI-Shot love it too.”

Because HEVI-Hammer pellets feature a layer of 9.6 g/cc Bismuth, hunters can generally shoot one shot size smaller than steel for the same lethality, but with a much higher pellet count for increased probability of contact. New HEVI-Hammer loads are superior non-toxic shotshells for areas where lead is prohibited or for the environmentally conscious hunter. The bismuth-enhanced steel loads provided hunters with an option that had more velocity and more power than just standard steel shot yet is the same size as steel respectively.

“At HEVI-Shot, density is the secret sauce. We have always been about innovation and density, both of which lead to tighter patterns, higher speeds, and more downrange devastation,” said Turner. “Our customers spoke up and we listened. They wanted a highly effective product that was non-toxic to use in areas that restrict the use of lead. We are proud to now introduce our HEVI-Hammer Upland to our product lineup.”

HEVI-Hammer Upland is available in two 3-inch, 12-gauge options with charge weights of 1-3/8 ounces (shot size No. 3) or 1-1/8 ounces (shot size No. 5) with a velocity of 1,350 feet-per-second. Plus, two 20-gauge options with charge weights of 1 ounce (shot size No. 3) or 7/8 ounce (shot size No. 5) with a velocity of 1,325 feet per second.

Hunting with means HEVI-Hammer means more meat, fewer cripples, and better stories. HEVI-Hammer shotshells are available in boxes of 25 or cases of 250 rounds. Shot density is 9.6g/cc bismuth pellets layered over steel 7.8 g/cc pellets.

For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com .

About Federal

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com