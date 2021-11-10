Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun Review

By Mike Searson

Review and field test of the Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Making the rounds on the local gun circuit, we are often asked “What gun are you working on now?”

Sometimes we are under NDA’s and have to keep quiet, but when UPS or FedEx drops off a few things to test out that we can talk about, we let our fans know. So we told them “a Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun”.

“Why a Hi-Point?” “That’s what they sent me.” “Are you going to trash them?” “Why would I do that? I’ll shoot it and write an honest review like I always do.” “Yeah but you always find something wrong with everything.” “Right, but that’s not trashing something. That’s just being honest. The reason I do not work full time in the industry anymore is so I can be objective in my writing.” “Are they gonna let you keep it?” “Probably not. In all the years I’ve been doing this I got exactly 2 guns for free. Any review guns that I keep, I have to pay for.”

To be honest this was not the author’s first brush with a Hi-Point pistol.

It was 20-some odd years ago and a new round was taking the shooting world by storm: The 40 S&W round.

We read nothing but good things, it sounded like it was going to be the future, unfortunately, we knew no one with a handgun in that caliber. A local shop had a used Stallard Arms (one of several names the company had before settling on Hi-Point) handgun in 40 S&W for $95. For less than $100, we gambled on it just to try the round.

After putting several hundred rounds through it we sold it off to upgrade to a Browning Hi-Power in 40 S&W.

A year or so went by and we mentioned it to another shooter who scoffed at the choice. We honestly had no problems with the pistol beyond its crude looks and were not all that surprised when this “competition shooter” admitted that he had never actually tried one, he had just heard about them somewhere.

So a few weeks ago, Hi-Point sent us their JHP 45 ACP pistol to test out and we approached the review with an equally open mind.

Despite its weight, the pistol did fit our hand well. At 25 feet we achieved admirable groups and put 400 rounds through the pistol courtesy of our good friends at Freedom Munitions who sent us a case of their test ammunition.

Prior to shooting, we broke down the pistol, cleaned it, and lubed it. While shooting we experienced no malfunctions of any kind.

The key feature of this pistol is its low price point. We see this as the handgun for folks who need to defend their homes and families, but may not be able to run out and pick up a new SIG Legion or even a used Glock 19. Many of us are fortunate and can buy what we want within reason of course, but think of those young families where a parent may be working multiple minimum wage jobs and $200 for a handgun and ammunition may be all they can afford for protection.

Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun has is a small accessory rail and the pistol is rated to handle +P ammunition.

Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun The Bad

This is a blowback-operated pistol, which means that the slide has to have some significant mass to keep the handgun from unlocking at the wrong time.

In other words, its weight (despite the polymer frame) is significant and the slide mass makes it feel heavier than it is. She doesn’t exactly have it in the looks department, either.

Yet, when you are designing a handgun for the masses and trying to keep the cost to a low level, you aren’t going to have nice little nuances in machining or 30 dpi checkering, ivory grips or anything else for aesthetics.

Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun The Reality

While it would not be the author’s first choice for a pistol, the Hi-Point is reliable, accurate, and affordable.

For someone on a budget who needs a handgun for personal defense, it is about as basic as you can get.

This is not a competition handgun. There is no threaded barrel to attach a silencer. It is very heavy to carry concealed and we do not see any police agency or military unit clamoring for one.

But it pretends to be none of those things. It is a simple, working and affordable firearm made by an American company for people who may not have the means to buy something that costs more than $200.

There is a lot to be said for that.

Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun Specs:

Barrel length: 4.5″

Overall length: 7.75″

Weight: 35 oz.

Frame: High-impact polymer

Finish: Black powder coat with polished sides

Capacity: 9-shot magazine

Sights: 3-dots, fully-adjustable rear sight

MSRP: $199

Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun Resources:

FYI: Hi-Point offers the Hi Point JHP 45 ACP Handgun in Desert Camo:

