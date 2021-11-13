Missouri: Grand Jury Indicts Local Man & Woman on Numerous Firearms Charges

ST. LOUIS – -(AmmoLand.com)- On March 3, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Tishonda Turner for knowingly making a false and fictitious statement to a firearms dealer, which statement was intended and likely to deceive the licensed dealer and Freddie Tilmon for knowingly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the indictment, on or about July 16, 2020, in St. Louis County, within the Eastern District of Missouri, and again on or about August 8, 2020, Turner in connection with the acquisition of one or more firearms from The Range STL West, a licensed dealer, did knowingly make a false and fictitious written statement to the dealer, which statement was intended and likely to deceive said licensed dealer. Turner represented that she was the actual buyer of one or more firearms, when, in fact, she was acquiring the firearms on behalf of Freddie Tilmon.

On November 21, 2020, Mr. Tilmon was pulled over and arrested while driving in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Officers later discovered a firearm on the driver’s seat floorboard. The firearm was loaded and had an extended magazine. A records check revealed that the firearm was purchased at the Range STL West on August 08, 2020. Tilmon was also subsequently indicted in the Northern District of Georgia for knowingly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On October 14, 2021, the United States Marshals Service arrested Tilmon in St. Louis County pursuant to the indictment. At the time of his arrest, Tilmon was discovered to be in possession of a loaded 9mm, with an extended magazine. Tilmon was additionally charged for illegally possessing the firearm when arrested by the Marshals Service. Tilmon is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous criminal conviction.

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the United States Marshals Service.

