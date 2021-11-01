Tactical Deals: Vertx Action Long Sleeve Henley Ast Colors $19.99 75% OFF FREE S&H

Vertx Action Long Sleeve Henley Ast Colors Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a super low price on the Vertx Action Long Sleeve Henley Ast Colors $19.99 with FREE shipping. That is 75% Off the $80.00 retail! At the time of this posting, they have a very good size selection instock.

Style: Button closure
Material: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
Action Henley: The classic top for every Prepared Professional. Wear alone or layered with a jacket for a casual, clean appearance with low-profile mission readiness features
Comms Loop: Organize and conceal wires and cords with a comms loop in the back collar
E&E Storage: Conceal Escape & Evade equipment and other small tactical tools up to 2.25 inches long in 2 hidden mini stash pockets
Comfortable Contruction: Breathable knit delivers freedom of movement, with a 3-button placket and stitch less label to keep things comfortable while on the move
Prepared Professional: Stay prepared both on and off the job with easy access to waistband accessories

