Bushnell Announces New BackTrack Mini GPS

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, has announced the BackTrack Mini GPS, a purpose-built and portable navigation tool that’s ideal for hunters and long-range shooters. The BackTrack Mini is loaded with features to give outdoorsmen and women critical intel while in the field, all conveniently accessible in a lightweight, easy-to-carry design.

Using GPS satellite technology, the BackTrack Mini tells outdoorsmen and women where they are and where they’re going without the need for cellular network service or downloaded map data. Also critical, the BackTrack Mini has a 34+ hour (GPS run time) rechargeable battery life, ensuring users can navigate without relying on a typical smartphone’s short-lived battery in harsh conditions.

The BackTrack Mini also features a built-in compass with temperature, time, barometric pressure, and elevation. This can be critical information for backcountry hunters navigating the mountains as well as for long-range precision rifle shooters dialing in their rifles. The unit also uses this environmental data to calculate a forecast of the best times of the day to hunt and fish.

With a 2.25″ display and easy, 4-button operation, the BackTrack Mini GPS is intuitive and simple to use (even with gloves on). Plus, it includes features that allow a user to backtrack to their basecamp as well as set up, save and share waypoints via Bluetooth with Bushnell Connect.

Built to stand up to heavy outdoor use, the waterproof and drop-proof BackTrack Mini GPS is designed with a durable exoskeleton to withstand the bumps and bruises of whatever adventure you throw at it. Each GPS unit includes a tether plus a carabiner for easy transport and is available for $99.99. To learn more about the BackTrack Mini, visit Bushnell.com .

