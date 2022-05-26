‘Doing Something’ in Wake of Uvalde Looks Like GOP ‘Moderates’ Caving on Red Flags

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Democrats peddle gun control at their own peril,” a Monday Townhall column confidently asserted, pegging further pushes on citizen disarmament a losing strategy for November. “I can assure you, by focusing on gun control, the ‘red wave’ will only become redder.”
“Let’s not get too confident,” was my response the next day on The War on Guns blog. “Not trusting the ‘staunchness’ of most Republicans, I can’t [assure anyone]. I think we just haven’t had the ‘right’ massacre to get a critical mass to turn tail.”
Later that day news reports began coming in about the murders at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Democrats immediately did what Democrats do – blamed “lax gun laws” and demanded more of them, all the while attacking and insulting anyone who believes in the uninfringed right of the people to keep and bear arms. And cracks have begun to appear in the Republican façade.
Some of the gun-grabber demands are just that, from Dotard-in-Chief Joe Biden (once again) putting out the call and setting the tone for national hysteria by parroting a ludicrous script about deer in Kevlar vests. Others, like the demand by Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr to pass a “background checks” bill conveniently disregard that the Uvalde child killer passed his (and unlike Hunter Biden, apparently without lying). Then there are sheer professional blood dancing publicity hounds like Beto O’Rourke, who brazenly inserted himself at Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference in order to score points for his gubernatorial political campaign.
“When it comes to gun bans, the barrier is the Second Amendment, not the gun lobby,” law professor Jonathan Turley reminded readers of The Hill. He’s on the right track, but being an academic enamored of precedent, he wanders into the legal weeds.
“There are some gun limits that could pass constitutional muster, but they will not materially reduce the number of guns in society or, necessarily, gun violence,” Turley muses, not naming what those “constitutional” infringements might be (albeit admitting they wouldn’t do any good is a significant concession). “There also are a variety of areas that could offer real benefits in reducing such shootings, from badly needed mental health program funding and greater school security to more effective ‘red flag’ laws,” he offers, and that’s where we’re seeing Republican resolve wavering and the danger of federal legislation beginning to focus.
“Bipartisan talks on ‘red flag laws’ pick up after Texas shooting,” Axios reports.
Democrats, we don’t need to concern ourselves with, at least for now—assume they’re all for whatever disarmament edicts they can get whenever they can get them. It’s the Republicans gun owners need to focus on, and there are few surprises here: Susan Collins is a given. So is NRSC Chair Rick Scott if you’ve been following what a phony on the gun issue he’s always been. Read the article and see the other names either receptive to the idea (like Lindsey Graham, who’s already tried to pass a bill) or wavering.
That this is the state of the GOP is hardly surprising, given the signals they receive from the “800 Lb. gorilla.” The NRA is headlining Donald Trump of “Take the guns first, go through due process second” (and ban “bump stocks”!) notoriety at its annual meeting in Houston on Friday. Originally scheduled to speak, but now passing along their regrets, are (NRA-backed) “mental health bill” prior restraint supporter John Cornyn and Department of Pre-Crime/”red flag” advocate Dan Crenshaw.
The weakness has not gone unnoticed.
“Anti-gun left using TX tragedy to cower pro-gun Republicans,” Gun Owners of America observed in a Wednesday national alert:
“We must discuss real solutions to preventing this type of evil from striking again, for example, by arming willing teachers—which is a solution supported by 81% of police. No school that has armed teachers or staff has ever experienced a mass shooting. We must also repeal the unconstitutional Gun Free School Zones Act which leaves our children vulnerable to criminals and our parents unarmed to defend them.”
They have a pre-written form letter for writing our representatives and senators that I recommend using when yours are approachable and amenable to reason. I’ve noted in the past I don’t see much point in asking Chuck Schumer or Dianne Feinstein for any consideration and in this case, my belief is Republicans need to be focused on exclusively.
Unfortunately, “our” representatives aren’t all that interested in hearing from all voters, just those in their districts, even though legislation they enact affects us all and they’ll happily accept campaign contributions from other districts and states. They make it so you can contact YOUR senators and representative but don’t want one citizen to be able to easily contact others.
An alternative is congresspeople and senators are probably on Twitter (see this locator tool) and sending them a message there has the added effect of being seen by and built upon by others. I understand some will object to that, don’t have a further workaround, and would be interested in hearing if they do.
Assuming you’re willing to make your voice heard, what do you say?
GOA’s language, above, gives us a good start. You could also mention that researcher John Lott has shown:
“While about 30% of school districts in Texas 2020 had armed teachers and staff, unfortunately, the Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde, Texas CISD doesn’t appear to be one of them … There are no provisions in their regulations for teachers or staff to carry.”
I intend to just be blunt, with a statement put together at another time of extraordinary pressure when Republicans were considering “compromise” to be in their political interests and some in the gun industry were considering giving them a pass:
We won’t stand for scapegoating. No new gun laws. Deny success to mass murderers by abolishing phony ‘gun-free’ victim/killer enabling zones now. Work with us or we will work to retire you.
Republicans need to understand in no uncertain terms that the best way to break up the anticipated “red wave” is to demoralize their core constituents.
About David Codrea:
David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.
“Looks Like GOP ‘Moderates’ Caving on Red Flags”AKA worthless RINO’s.
Yep. Jon Cornhole & Mitch McCornhole.
Nice language.
Oh, your poor, shocked, virgin, bubble boy ears. What a priss.
Is this ok?
“In a nice way I say that they can blow me, that is why you have a good account doing your taxes” ~ john
https://www.ammoland.com/2022/05/california-anti-gun-bills-eligible-for-floor-votes/#axzz7URhnrK1R
More readers need to have look at this and understand this is nothing new, Today we get instant information around the clock. Some of it most of it is tainted by a corrupt news media. One fact remains the same when Democrats are in control these shootings elevate murder and the crime rate increase. I have to say Trump had his faults. Crime was down on all levels people were to busy enjoying the prosperity looking to their retirement portfolios increasing in value 1.99 gal energy independence. Joe Biden did not win the election with more votes than any US… Read more »
~”You can contact YOUR reps but not easily others”
Workaround known to activists but stupidly shunned by 2A groups:
Call the DC & local ph #s on a rep’s website
In 1000s of calls to other district pols I’ve only had 2-3 residency blow-offs. Why? They know we’re all potential donor-volunteers for or against them. In that sense, same qualitative reason to heed our calls as a non-resident lobbyist’s.
With cell #s they don’t know where you live. Feel free to give a local office zip. For prisses who cringe at LYING, nut up. It’s a WAR for the USA
The good people in East Texas could use a little help in influencing Cornyn. His Tyler, TX office number is:
Main: (903) 593-0902
“TX Rangers investigating the slow police response that gave the killer 40mins say the SRO did NOT discharge his weapon” -ArmyBratMom “Gomez was handcuffed, begging officers to enter the building. Eventually convincing them to unshackle her, she hopped the fence, entered & ran out with both children. She saw police tackle a father & pepper spray another.” -Human Events “if cops stood outside knowing someone was killing kids, man. Not sure how you could live with yourself. I don’t wanna hear ‘training’ & ‘protocols’ either. Barf” -Jesse Kelly Worse than The Broward Cowards. ENOUGH “SRO” & 911 placebos. Ban “Gun Free” Zones.… Read more »
They are investigating the entire incident as they always do.
And?
And ? You specifically say “slow” to try to make some kind of inference to the police response.. That’s what the “and” is !
Based on Victor’s briefing, it seems like that may be the case. It may be one of those cases where the facts are never revealed. It would be interesting if someone interviewed a number of the parents. The law enforcement narrative is suspect.
Were you in Texas law enforcement at some point? If so, maybe you can shed some light on things. Do you expect the local law enforcement to publish a timeline of what happened when at some point?
I’m not making “some kind of inference”. I’m straight up saying it’s a disgrace. You think sitting it out for 40 mins “organizing” and “mobilizing” while kids are being executed, handcuffing & pepper spraying mom’s & dads who tried to go in, but going in & getting their own kids, while waiting for the Border Patrol to do the job the police should’ve done is acceptable?
The facts in this case are still developing and you’re an expert on the timeline,treatment of parents by police,etc. BS You are just making up most this bullshit on the fly.
“Cop or no cop, if someone is shooting kids and you got a weapon in your hands, you need to go get in a gunfight. Maybe you win and maybe you lose. But you gotta go get in a gunfight.” -Jesse Kelly
Talk about BS. Stop the BS excuses.
I personally could never be at a staging area and hearing kids getting shot while discussing strategy. I just could not do that. Let’s just wait until all the investigations are concluded before drawing any conclusions.
Fair enough, but I’ve seen enough here to come to some conclusions, not perfect ones, but good enough.
One perfectly clear conclusion from this and Parkland: “Resource Officers” and “Dial 911 & Die” are pathetic non-substitutes for banning “gun free” school zones and arming & training teachers & staff.
I’ve also seen enough investigations to know that many are nothing but intentionally dragged out ass-covering. Examples: The 911 Whitewash Commission, Las Vegas
I am a retired cop and I am 100% with you! This reeks of the same incompetence as the Florida school shooting and the Broward Coward. Cop or not, there is no excusing this bs.
Thank you.
Thanks Grigori. God Bless Good Cops. True courage is honoring oath & duty even at risk of life & limb and in the face of unconscionable orders and laws.
Check out the cop-hater downvotes!
You’re welcome JSNMGC and Russn8r! If what a friend just read to me over the phone a few minutes ago is accurately reported, I am about to go you one better and really pi$$ off the apologists on here. According to the article she was reading, I don’t recall the news source, a “Texas Lieutenant” was quoted as saying that if they had rushed in right away, the officers could have been shot, or words very close to that effect. W-T-actual F???? If a cop made that statement, he should be fired and de-certified ASAP! I don’t know about today… Read more »
“Ope:” “The facts in this case are still developing and you’re an expert on the timeline,treatment of parents by police,etc. BS You are just making up most this bullshit on the fly.” Yes, the facts are still developing because law enforcement almost certainly lied about what happened and they stood there while Abbott heaped glory on them. It will be interesting when all the facts come out. The investigators should not be members of any Texas law enforcement agency. If it is determined that some of them lied, note that not one has come forward with the truth. That would… Read more »
Civilian review boards and civilian investigative bodies have always been a dismal failure for various reasons.I know you will never believe this but the Texas Rangers are a very competent and honest investigative agency. They don’t protect or cover for any law enforcement even within their own ranks. This investigation is going to take quit a while.
“I know you will never believe this but the Texas Rangers are a very competent and honest investigative agency.” ~ “Ope”
You are correct – I do not believe the Texas Rangers will be independent.
I watched their testimony on Waco. They were not impressive.
I expect more videos taken by “civilians” will surface.
I expect more parents will be interviewed by the media.
Have a good evening.
“Have a good evening.” ~ “Ope”
Thank you for your service.
Cop hater.
Cop hater.
“Cop hater.” ~ Wild Bill
Not true. You make excuses for bad cops.
Some good cops (from out of the area) are starting to speak up about the truth and they are criticizing the actions of the cops who did not take prompt action.
All the facts are not available, but it’s likely the cops were not forthright in their description about what happened.
It happens too often and you pretend it doesn’t.
“Only time will heal their pain and hopefully changes will be made at all schools in the U.S. and teachers will be trained & allowed to carry in order to protect themselves and students.”
-Jacob Albarado, Border Patrol Agent & GOOD COP who went in
So will Wild Bill stop falsely claiming I’m a cop hater now? No way.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10858885/Hero-CBP-cop-rushed-Texas-massacre-school-shotgun-teacher-wife-texted-Help.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
You and your partner reveal yourselves without any help from me.
Whassup, Cop Hater?
Yes, the review board concept is very often corrupted by putting leftists and cop haters on the boards
I’ve already proved that YOU are the cop-hater on this board.
Only in your own mind.
Why do you hate good cops, Bill? What’s your major malfunction?
Cop hater.
Cop hater.
“Cop hater.” ~ Wild Bill No, I’m not. It’s your authoritarian, statist inclination that only allows you to see criticism and skepticism as “hate.” If fewer people in law enforcement lied, more people would believe them. If fewer people in law enforcement covered for bad cops, more people would trust them. I will applaud Texas sheriffs if Steve Westbrook issues a statement tomorrow along the lines of: “There has been some reporting on the recent shooting that was not correct. It also appears there may have been some actions that were not proper. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas calls for a rapid disclosure… Read more »
Wild Bill is the true cop hater of Ammoland. Think about it:
He covers for Oathbreakers who don’t deserve the honor of being called cops, diminishing the honor of true cops worthy of badge & public trust. This can get good cops harmed, even killed, in 2 ways:
1) Honoring duty by rushing in under fire to save lives while cowards “organize” & taser parents who try to save kids.
2) In times of tyranny, arrested or killed by Oathbreakers for resisting illegal orders & laws.
Cover for bad cops = hate real cops = cop hater = Bill
QED
Anything seem “familiar?”
Yeah, it seems familiar that you two are trying to paint all police based upon a single incident, the facts of which are not known, yet.
Nonsense. No one’s painting all police as anything, except YOU.
No one is trying to paint all police based on a single incident.
You’re lying again.
Wild Bill’s a master of projection. Covers for bad cops, thereby lumping them in with good cops, thereby disgracing good cops, then accuses you of “painting all police”.
It will be interesting to see all the facts, but the videos and some parent descriptions of what happened are getting more traction. If the enforcers stood there and then lied, I’m not sure they are going to be able to sweep this one under the rug.
Without government, who would stand around for almost an hour while children are being murdered and physically assault and detain parents who want to rescue their own children?
Wild Bill & Oldman?
I see by the downvotes that there are people who support children being murdered while government thugs not only choose not to intervene but also actively prevent others from doing so.
https://dailycaller.com/2022/05/26/texas-gunman-uvalde-salvador-ramos/
https://apnews.com/article/uvalde-school-shooting-politics-texas-shootings-56a4d01fb1cda19947db89fcb6bd85fd?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
Oh, and here’s video of the government thugs worrying more about angry parents than children being murdered. They’re actually deploying tasers and detaining people to keep them from rescuing their own children.
https://twitter.com/RealSpikeCohen/status/1529678726715387906?t=UGT6awz3CuongCEJLa64NQ&s=19
“Who are YOU going to call when someone breaks into YOUR house ?”
“You probably got a ticket (that you deserved) .”
“Let’s see YOU put on the badge and show us how it’s done !!”
“You don’t know what it’s LIKE to be in the arena. YOU have never done the job !!”
“It’s a hard life, not like the soft life of a civilian .”
“I knew you wouldn’t understand .”
Victor said they went in immediately after an hour. He was speaking to live cameras as if he was lying to some 16-year-old he pulled over. The arrogance.
I heard that too. “Immediately in after an hour.” What a pathetic cowardly clown.
The double-speak on the SRO(s) was interesting as well.
I wonder if you’re making a mistake in thinking the Republicans want to win at the national level in 2022. If they do, paraphrasing from the original Ghostbusters we’ll expect results. Mostly ones they don’t want to give us, or have no power to as long as the Democrats control the White House and can prevent impeachment of anyone from Biden to judges making up laws causing a lot of the punishing inflation we’re experiencing. For example everything gets more expensive when you make crude oil and Diesel more expensive, and we’ve most recently added to that by blocking Diesel… Read more »
Politicians on either side of the aisle are responsible for this wash, rinse, repeat mentality. I thought the last school massacre was to be the last one, well except for this one. Their, we really mean it this time is just piling laws on top of laws that only affects the law abiding.
Evil people exist, get that through your thick politician’s skulls.
Instead of sending billions to Ukraine, harden every school or at least the ones you care about. There are never enough cops until there’s a shooting, but not enough before that.
I will be shocked if Trump does not reiterate his support for raising the age to buy a semiautomatic firearm to 21 and also his enthusiastic support of red flag laws.
Maybe he won’t do it tomorrow, but he wants more of the votes from that subset of the swing voters who believe the government can protect their children if we just have more gun control. He will continue pandering to that group to get their votes.
I agree with Trump…the age to purchase guns without parental consent should be 21 years old. Things have changed over the years, and the maturity of young people today is not what is was years ago. Back in the days when most people were raised on farms or were working at young ages, maturity and a sense of responsibility developed early. But with today’s “soft” society, helicopter parents, fatherless homes, etc, this is no longer true. Yes, there are still some young, mature, responsible 18 year olds, but unfortunately, there are way too many who are not. Note I am… Read more »
I DO NOT support Red Flag laws. They are too easily misused and abused. Yet I think we need to, as gun owners, come up with ways to keep crazy, mentally deranged people from purchasing firearms, while maintaining our Second Amendment rights.
ERPO’s will never happen in Texas. It just gives the socialists something to run off at the mouth about and show how much they care. ERPO’s would have had zero effect in Texas or Buffalo NY.(or any other recent shootings)
The ways suggested, including yours to raise the age to purchase long guns, ARE A BLADFACE INFRINGEMENT on our right that as intended by its authors, “SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED”.
People born in the 1940s committed mass murders when they were 18 to 20 years old. One of the worst was committed by those people.
Regarding “today’s ‘soft’ society,” you may want to get out and meet some young people (or at least a better class of them then you have experience with).
Don’t you just love when people call themselves “a Second Amendment supporter” while telling you all the infringement they support? Butters and Fudds are cancer.
It used to be even worse.