Mossberg International SA-410 Shotgun Product Safety Recall

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Mossberg International, Inc. (“Mossberg”) has recently discovered a potential safety issue with certain Mossberg International Model SA-410 Shotguns which may lead to personal injury and/or damage to the shotgun.

Mossberg is voluntarily initiating a product safety recall to protect the safety of its customers because if a user prematurely releases a shotshell while loading or unloading, the unretained shotshell could potentially contact the Bolt Lock Button inside the loading port and detonate.

This Recall Notice only applies to the Serial Numbers of the SA-410 Shotguns listed in the SA-410 Shotgun Recall Webpage linked to this document. If your SA-410 Shotgun is among those listed, please do not load, fire, or use your SA-410 Shotgun and contact us immediately to arrange to have your shotgun upgraded free of charge, using the following steps:

Step 1 – Contact us at immediately by email at [email protected], or by calling +1 (203) 230-5300 (Monday through Friday, from 8:00AM to 4:30PM EST) and indicate you are calling regarding the “SA-410 Recall.” Alternatively, you can contact us or by mail at Mossberg International, Inc., P.O. Box 497, 7 Grasso Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473. Please make sure to include the serial number of your SA-410 Shotgun, which is located on the non-loading port side of the shotgun receiver. Step 2 – After you contact us and we confirm that your SA-410 Shotgun is subject to this recall, we will mail you an upgraded trigger group that you can easily replace yourself.

Alternatively, if you are uncomfortable with replacing the trigger group yourself, we will mail you a prepaid shipping label with instructions so that you can return your unloaded shotgun to us for an upgrade, free of charge. If you do choose to return your SA-410 Shotgun to us we will make every effort to return your SA-410 Shotgun to you as soon as possible.

If you have already sold or transferred your SA-410 Shotgun, we request that you please contact us by email at [email protected], or by calling +1 (203) 230-5300 (Monday through Friday, from 8:00AM to 4:30PM EST) and provide us with the name and contact information for the person or entity to whom you sold or transferred it so that we can notify them of this recall.

We appreciate your assistance and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Thank you for your patience, cooperation, and continued support.