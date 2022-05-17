NJ Man Admits Illegally Possessing Short-Barreled Rifle, Silencer, Fake Federal IDS

Editors Note: The following press release is directly from ATF. Regular readers of AmmoLand News know our stance on the unaccountable Federal Agency: No comment. We invite our readers to leave their hard-hitting insights in the comments below.
TRENTON, N.J. – -(Ammoland.com)- An Ocean County, New Jersey, man today admitted unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court to an information charging him with unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card.
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:
On Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges.
They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing no serial number and no branding. Attached to the rifle, they found a tan metal cylindrical device that law enforcement determined to be a silencer. Given the physical characteristics of the rifle and silencer, Backlund was required to, but did not, registered these items in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record pursuant to the National Firearms Act.
Law enforcement officers also located two bi-fold wallets containing FBI Special Agent identification credentials bearing Backlund’s picture and personal information, a United States Marshals Service badge, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent badge, and a Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent badge. All badges and identifications were imitations and Backlund did not have the authority to possess any of them.
The charge of possessing firearms not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000; the charge of unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $5,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2022.
U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Messenger in Newark; special agents of the ATF Newark Field Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey L. Matthews; special agents of the DEA, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson in Newark; members of the U.S. Marshals Service, under the direction of Marshal Juan Mattos Jr.; detectives with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, and officers of the Ocean Township Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michal J. Rogalski, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha K. Nye of the Criminal Division in Trenton.
Criminal activity / In Pusnating law enforcement “Smuck”
Who alerted to the domestic disturbance at the residents home there is more to this story. The badges were imitation sold in flea markets & on line I am sure that having a collection of phony badges is not a crime.Connecting them with false ID with your name on the ID as a law enforcement agent that is illegal.
The feds did not hold back FBI DEA ATF US Marshals Ocean township police department no state police were involved.
Unless I’m sorely mistaken, ownership of law enforcement badges/IDs is not a crime anywhere. It’s a crime only if such badges/IDs are used to misidentify a civilian as a law enforcement member.
This fool put his photo into the badge ID case. I think his intentions were to mislead.
There I thought criminal charges had to be based on action, not intent.
Of course AFT has become thought police, so that intent to make something makes the parts already equivalent to what you are making (suppressor, SBR, firearm, or whatever)..
I see the government thugs are bragging about armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and violation of rights again.
“All badges and identifications were imitations” and yet he was charged with “unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card”. Imitation literally means it was not real and, therefore, not official.
officers of the Ocean Township Police Department
I have no problem at all with his possession of the rifle and can. But why the hell would anyone want fake credentials to identify as ATF ? That makes no sense at all.
Yeah, who the hell would want to be thought to be an ATF agent. I’d rather have people think that I was a septic tank cleaner!
Many people probably would prefer cleaning septic tanks than working for the traitorous and treasonous SOB’s known as the ATF. Never forget that you’re judged by the company you keep.
I spent almost half of my life in the army. That is pretty good company.
Absolutely it is. I wasn’t speaking to you specifically but more in general terms related to my comment.
I believe that you have me confused with someone else … again.
Have you proof that WB covers for local cops? Again, you have gone around the bend with lies and innuendos. You need to come up with a different schtick. This one is getting monotonous, and is making you look like the fool you are.
Well, then it should not be too difficult to show some.
No one trolls you. You are impossible to avoid. The reason that you draw criticism is that you insult others. Act like an adult and you will get treated like an adult.
You find that law breakers generally have fake ID’s so when they are caught or are doing something illegal that they are not traced to be the person that they really are. You can only assume whatever he was doing was illegal and he was up to no good.
Now on the other hand, if he had a Border Patrol uniform with a badge and visited Walmarts, food processing plants, farms and factories all day long, I would pay him a few bucks for his service.
Well that’s good news. I thought unregistered NFA items were 10 years and $250k per item. Still rest of my life if Kackla got her way, adding all standard capacity magazines and semiauto rifles to NFA. Since I would not comply – it could still result in a life sentence, but kids might still get some inheritance.
I know certain assets have special protections under Texas law, but don’t think any of that applies to Federal. Can they seize all marital property (home etc.), retirement accounts, and all else? Might need to give the kids their inheritance early.