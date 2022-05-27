Pulsar Wins 2021 Tactical Retailer Thermal Optic Choice Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pulsar is proud to announce the Thermion 2 LRF XP50 Pro Thermal Riflescope has been awarded the coveted Gold Choice Award for Best Thermal or Night Vision Product by Tactical Retailer Magazine.

“We’re proud of the thermal and night vision products we offer and happy to receive the Gold Choice Award, but we’re even more excited about what is to come later in 2022,” stated Evan Ogden, Sellmark Marketing Communications Manager.

Tactical Retailer Magazine’s Choice Awards are expected to be presented on the first morning of the 2022 NRA Show, at the Sellmark booth #2657, in Houston, Texas.

The Tactical Retailer Gold Choice awarded Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF Thermal Riflescope boasts 640 sensor resolution, 25mK NETD, enhanced germanium glass, 2000-yard heat-signature detection range, integral laser rangefinder accurate to 800 yards in zero light, extended battery life, 8-color display palette, multiple color and style reticles, picture-in-picture, built-in video, Wi-Fi, 2 – 16x magnification, one-shot

zeroing and more.

Throughout the 2022 NRA Show, in Sellmark booth 2657, attendees have hands-on opportunities to see why the Thermion 2 XP50 LRF Thermal Riflescope was the top choice for Tactical Retailer Magazine readers and why Pulsar continues to walk the industry’s leading edge of consumer thermal and night vision technology.

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured, and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation, and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense, and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars, and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights, and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.