Senate Republicans Can Resist Emotion-Fueled Rush on ATF Nominee

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “After the deadly mass shooting left 10 dead in Buffalo this weekend, the White House is significantly stepping up its push for the Senate to confirm Joe Biden’s top gun regulator,” POLITICO reports. “Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), meanwhile, told POLITICO he expects the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold its first hearing on [Steve] Dettelbach’s nomination before the Senate leaves for recess at the end of next week.”

Since first urging Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans to “ask tough questions about ATF abuses during confirmation hearings,” this correspondent has been monitoring the committee’s schedule to see when they will be scheduled. At this writing, “Nominations” are slated for next Wednesday, with no names yet filled in.

The intent of this latest push is clear: Strike soon for maximal emotional impact. Stir up the sentiment from Democrat Party noisemakers to cow Republicans into no meaningful opposition. Merge that with the media-highlighted rage being ginned up on the abortion front in a “Hail Mary” strategy to hide Biden and the Democrat’s miserable record under a wave of hysteria and offset presumptive GOP gains in November.

If the Republicans can find a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and demoralize their base through gutlessness and baffling compromises, trust that they will. It’s kind of their trademark.

“If Dettelbach is able to secure 50 votes in the Senate, it would represent a significant victory for Biden,” POLITICO observes, and we can see why. The administration wants to impose a host of infringements and citizen disarmament edicts and widen the political power gap between rulers and the ruled. It’s what violence monopolists do.

This is what fecklessness and concessions will result in. Count on it. The Democrats do.

“While fulsome rebukes to Dettelbach may still materialize, the nomination has so far been marked by a notable, if surprising, lack of coordinated opposition,” the article continues. “The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry trade association that played a major role in torpedoing Chipman’s nomination, has so far not engaged nearly as aggressively on Dettelbach’s.”

That’s hardly surprising. NSSF’s prime directive is to do what’s most profitable for the industry. That may or may not be the same thing as what best protects the supposedly unalienable rights of the industry’s customers. In this case, don’t expect the trade group to relentlessly hammer a nominee it expects to win and who will then dictate the way its members must conduct themselves. Count on newly confident regulators feeling the power they’re plugged into at the highest levels.

It’s not really a question of “if” Dettelbach can get 50 votes. In the absence of something startlingly disqualifying emerging, that’s a given, with the same Republican turncoats who betrayed their constituents to approve Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court expected to once more show what utter weasels they are and make confirmation “bipartisan.”

So don’t let it get to the floor.

Per Rachel Bovard, The Federalist’s senior tech columnist and senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute:

“The Senate of 2022 is tied, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, which presents Republicans with an interesting procedural option: denying a quorum in the Senate Judiciary Committee, thus preventing the nomination from being reported out of committee and placed on the calendar, and ultimately moved to the Senate floor.”

Democrats are getting ever more desperate, bold and ludicrous in their full-court press to attack gun ownership on all fronts. Anyone who thinks this isn’t so either doesn’t understand or hasn’t been paying attention. We cannot allow the citizen disarmament zealots to gain an inch of ground by just giving it to them. We know from experience they’ll then use new beachheads to launch their next incursions.

Senate Judiciary Republicans beginning with ranking member Chuck Grassley (IA), and including Lindsey Graham (SC), John Cornyn (TX), Mike Lee (UT), Ted Cruz (TX), Ben Sasse (NE), Josh Hawley (MO), Tom Cotton (AR), John Kennedy (LA), Thom Tillis (NC), and Marsha Blackburn (TN), all endorsed by NRA, know this.

Will they treat the Dettelbach nomination like the existential threat that it is, or will they play politics as usual and make just enough comments to claim plausible deniability on opposing him, without really doing anything concrete to upset a foregone conclusion? Will NRA require it of them, or will it just issue meaningless objections that have no real teeth and no chance to stop confirmation?

And how about the other “gun groups”?

Also see:

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.