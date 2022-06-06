Avoiding The Bubble Crucial To Successful 2A Defense

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- It can be very easy to get caught in groupthink, particularly in the polarized state of American politics today. But taking the easy option, whether one intends to or not, always has its own price, and groupthink can exact its own toll on our ability to defend our freedoms.

So how do Second Amendment supporters remain realistic about a given situation? When discussing creating a Second Amendment “precinct strategy,” one of the most important parts of that strategy was the need to have some outsiders. One of the major benefits is that it prevents Second Amendment supporters from forming their own “bubble” of groupthink.

Why does this matter, loyal Ammoland readers? Because one of the most important things to understand is that sometimes events out of our control – like Uvalde – will reshape the political landscape in ways that are unfavorable. Such times require serious thinking about the strategies and tactics necessary to preserve our freedoms.

The right strategy and tactics can lead to success, both in the short term and down the road. Take the post-Columbine tactics of the NRA as one such example: The initial legislative assault was blunted with an alternative legislation that gave enough elected officials cover to vote against the bad one. Then anti-Second Amendment extremists killed the alternative bill themselves.

We’re already seeing anti-Second Amendment extremists push legislation intended to punish millions of law-abiding gun owners for the horrific crimes and/or acts of madness (depending on adjudication) they did not commit in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa. As the facts emerge about the calls that on-scene law enforcement blew in Texas, it will pull attention away from gun ownership.

Here’s the bard truth: Strategy and tactics will need to vary not just on location (what works in West Virginia might not be the best approach in the Philly suburbs), but also based on events. There is a time to push for repealing onerous laws and addressing threats like financial deplatforming, and then there are times when the best option is to keep a low profile. Timing may not be everything, but it can be very important.

The fact of the matter is that Second Amendment supporters need to maintain an awareness of the situation they are in if they are to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local levels via the ballot box. Avoiding the formation of a “bubble” is a crucial requirement for protecting our freedoms.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.