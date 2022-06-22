Knife Deals: 191 Buck Zipper Knife Rosewood Fixed Blade $89.99 with FREE S&H 26%OFF

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has a sale price on their 191 Buck Zipper Fixed Blade Knife in Rosewood for just $89.95 with FREE shipping. That is 26% OFF the MSRP.

Buck Knives 191 Buck Zipper Knife

The Buck Zipper Knife, like its name suggests, is a gut hook knife that works just like a zipper. The combination of edge angle and hook length performs beautifully together. Back in 1993, there were a lot of gut hooks on the market that just didn’t do the job right. So, CJ Buck, a 4th generation Buck family member and current CEO and President, helped to design a knife that would live up to the family name.

The drop point, gut hook blade is made from industry standard 420HC stainless steel blade for supreme edge retention and is finished with Buck’s Advanced Edge2x Blade Technology. This version features a rose wood

DymaLux® handle.

Overall length: 8 1/2″ (21.6 cm)

Imported Sheath

Paul Bos Heat Treat

We are known for our blades. Buck Knives is a market leader in edge retention thanks to our steel selections and heat treat process pioneered by industry famous, Paul Bos, whose heat treating system has proven to be the best in the business. Each blade is put through a rigorous heat treat process and quality performance test. It is then tempered to the appropriate Rockwell Hardness through a heating, freezing, and reheating system. This gives you longer edge life, ease of resharpening, and a blade that will not fail you.

Made in the USA

At Buck, we are proud that this knife is made in the USA. The materials and workmanship involved in creating your knife will be done with the utmost care and will be free of defects.

Forever Warranty

We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife, and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. Buck Knives are not intended to be used as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.

BLADE SHAPE:

Drop Point

BLADE THICKNESS:

0.140″

BLADE LENGTH:

4 1/8″ (10.5 cm)

WEIGHT:

6. oz (179.4 g)

HANDLE:

DymaLux® rose wood

CARRY SYSTEM:

Sheath

ORIGIN:

Made in the USA