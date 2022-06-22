Cheap Gun Buy Opportunity in Forth Worth, Texas!? Gun ‘Buyback’!

Texans, don’t miss this opportunity to legally purchase guns at this public gun buy-back event. Scoop police by offering more cash for valuable guns.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-— A gun turn-in event is scheduled for June 27, 28, 29, and 30th, 2022 which is Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is an unusual approach, during working hours. Most of these events are scheduled for weekends.

The event called by the Orwellian term “buy back” (police cannot “buy back” items that they have never owned), is scheduled to be held at the Northwest Division. The address is 4651 N Main St Fort Worth, TX 76106.

$100 gift cards will be given out for firearms turned in. There are few firearms worth less than $100 on the open market.

A year previously, a similar program had people turn in 250 firearms in the City of DeSoto, Texas. DeSoto is on the south edge of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. A quick look at the firearms turned in at DeSoto reveals a number of decent shotguns and rifles, and some interesting antiques.

Think Texans don’t to surrender their unwanted firearms? Think again! @DeSotoPD and @Dallas_DA #GunSurrenderProgram today has already been a huge success! Over 250 firearms have been surrendered so far. Thanks to our fine regional citizens for participating! See video ⬇️⬇️!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LwqkkWjZpz — DeSoto Police Department (@DeSotoPD) July 31, 2021

The Dallas/Fort Worth area is in the middle of gun country, so the potential pool of people who have inherited guns, know nothing about them, and who want to turn them into police, is potentially large. This group exists. They are not willing to take the extra time or even understand the opportunity to obtain more money at a gun show or with a private sale. There will be a few ideologically driven types who will not take cash, but they are a small minority.

Working against this potential is the cost of driving to the police area. Private sales are not banned in Texas. I expect a significant number of private purchasers to show up, in order to scoop up whatever bargains are brought in.

These feel-good programs are almost always underfunded, with gift cards running out in the first few hours.

After that, people wishing to get rid of guns will be more willing to accept private offers.

Texas became a Constitutional Carry state in 2021. No permit is needed to openly or concealed carry a firearm in most public spaces. No one is required to have a license to purchase or sell a gun to another private person in Texas. A concealed handgun license (CHL) may help persuade an individual that a purchaser is not a felon, and not prohibited from purchasing firearms.

With inflation at 40-year highs, the incentive to obtain a little money for a firearm that is neither appreciated nor desired could lead to some seriously undervalued guns being offered for a mere hundred dollars.

As with any such project, it makes sense to be prepared, check out the area, and determine what parking may be available. Signs need to be prepared. Police at these events have sometimes attempted to intimidate private buyers from offering cash for guns. Politely stand your ground while respecting all police instructions.

Most private purchasers know their rights and are not intimidated. Having the ability to record the event with audio and video recording can reduce police intimidation. Many police officers will not agree with the “guns are bad” assumption of the event. Pictures are useful to document the guns saved from purposeless destruction. Please feel free to come back and post successful purchase photo’s in the comments below.

Private purchasers at these events destroy the propaganda purpose of the “buy-back”. The purpose is to send the message “Guns Bad. Turn them into the Police.”

Private purchasers send the opposite message: “Guns Good. I pay cash.”

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.