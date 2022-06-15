George Trulock, Founder of Trulock Chokes Has Passed

Whigham, GA – -(AmmoLand.com)- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Trulock. Mr. Trulock passed away on June 13 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mr. Trulock was the founder and president of Trulock Chokes. He worked tirelessly for 40 years to grow this company by leaps and bounds. He was a visionary and a creative genius, and the world lost an amazing human being.

We look forward to honoring his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much. His spirit will forever be in the foundation of Trulock Chokes. If you would like to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences you can email them to [email protected]

Funeral services for, George C. Trulock Jr. 69, of Whigham, GA, are at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Trinity Primitive Baptist Church, Whigham, GA. Elder John Mizell will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Whigham, GA. Mr. Trulock passed away at Archbold Medical Hospital, Thomasville. GA, on Monday, June 13, 2022.

George C. Trulock Jr. ~ July 28, 1952 – June 13, 2022

Active pallbearers will be Jason Pyles, Jacob Pyles, Rich Lane, Lafe Perkins, Rett Groeneveld, Luke Faulkner and Bobby Perkins Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Emmitt Brock, Whigham City Council – Jimmy Laing, Joel Singletary, Trey Gainous, Bobby Porter, Jim Sellers, Rachel Rogers, City Clerk, Josh Ausburn, Utilities Director, Tony Black, Police Chief, Hud’s Breakfast Club – Johnny Robinson, Danny Hurst, Frank Harrell, Terry Parker, Ray Bishop, Earl Stuckey, Randy Fowler, Cecil Gibbs, Tony Black, Sammy Perkins, Julian Knight, Don Lovins, and Trulock Tool Company employees Staci Stallings, Jr(Elsie) Leeks, Jamie Trotman, Alexia, Nickie, and Alan Cash, and Pam Snipes.

Mr. Trulock was born on July 28, 1952, in Cairo, GA, to the late George C. Trulock Sr. and Dee Edwards. On November 28, 1970, He married Jane Perkins Trulock who survives. George was a machinist by trade who owned and operated Trulock Tool Company in Whigham GA. He was a member of Whigham Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; son, Scott Trulock (Jana) of Whigham, GA, Jerrod Trulock of Whigham, GA; grandchildren; Rylee Trulock, Rett Groeneveld, Lorelei Trulock, Kayli Trulock, of Whigham, GA; sister, Patti Faulkner (Butch) of Merrit Island, FL; nieces and nephews, Jesse, Grace, Luke, Delani, Jason, Jennifer, Bobby Jr. Rich, Brooke, Lafe, and Samantha.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, father, and mother-in-law, Tommie and Annie Mae Perkins, and nephew Garrett Pyles

Friends are welcome to visit the Trulock family at home.

In lieu of flowers: Memorial contributions to Trinity PBC cemetery funds, Care of Sammy Perkins 429 Cleon Waldrop Rd. Whigham Ga 39897 USA.

About Trulock Choke Tubes

George Trulock began manufacturing chokes in 1981 to solve the dilemma of creating a choke system that could be retrofitted into most shotgun barrels without the use of an adaptor or machine tools. His final design launched The Tru-Choke style choke tube in 1982. Since then, this proprietary system has been adopted by several shotgun manufacturers as O.E.M. and copied by a number of aftermarket choke makers. Trulock chokes now stocks approximately 2,000 different choke part numbers and has come a long way from George’s first piece of production equipment, a Warner and Swasey # 2 turret lathe.

Trulock Chokes has grown from a one-man show to a company that employs 30 people producing products 24 hours a day, 5 days per week. Trulock Chokes is still a family-owned business with George’s sons, Scott and Jerrod, a vital part of the management team.

