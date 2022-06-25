In Wake of SCOTUS 2A Ruling NJ Drops Justifiable Need for Concealed Carry

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- At the close of business today, and in light of the Bruen decision, the New Jersey Attorney General issued a directive to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors mandating that NJ carry permit applications now be processed WITHOUT an applicant having to prove “justifiable need.”

NJ Drops Justifiable Need for Concealed Carry Applications

The effect of this directive is to remove any doubt that the Bruen decision applies in New Jersey, and that someone applying for a concealed carry permit in the Garden State need only satisfy typical requirements, such as:

1. Passing state-mandated background checks.

2. Submitting three references.

3. Satisfying the state-mandated training requirement for firearms carry permits.

While Gov. Murphy has announced that he intends to try to limit carry in every way possible, whatever actions he tries to take will have to pass Constitutional muster under Bruen. Today’s announcement by the Attorney General is nothing short of EARTH-SHAKING and represents the culmination of decades of incredibly difficult work by gun owners.

Congratulations To Every Honest Gun Owner In New Jersey!

About Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs: The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, Inc. is the official NRA State Association in New Jersey. Our mission is to implement all of the programs and activities at the state level that the NRA does at the national level. This mission includes the following: To support and defend the constitutional rights of the people to keep and bear arms. To take immediate action against any legislation at the local, state, and federal levels that would infringe upon these rights. Visit: www.anjrpc.org