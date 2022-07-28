CZ-USA Unveils 600 Lux Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The 600 Lux is part of the exciting new CZ-USA 600 series rifle family. The Lux’s refined lines and traditional style reflect gun makers and hunters’ long, proud tradition. Modern innovations ensure the Lux shoots are as good as it looks. Each Lux rifle comes with a sub-MOA guarantee!

A traditional oil-finished select-grade walnut matches the rifle’s dark nitrided barrel and receiver. The stock’s new comb geometry is optimized for use with both optics and the fiber-optic equipped iron sights while retaining the iconic look of the Bavarian-style comb. Fish-scale checkering and a decorative forend complete the look.

The Lux features a cold hammer-forged light (sporter) contour barrel that delivers a guaranteed sub-MOA accuracy. Barrels are threaded M15x1 and suppressor-ready. Depending on the cartridge, barrels are available from 20 to 24 inches, optimizing ballistic performance with barrel length.

Shooters will love the smooth and fast-handling 60-degree bolt throw, a design that increases clearance between the bolt and optic, plus it cycles considerably faster than traditional designs. The Lux features an oversized wooden bolt knob for improved control with gloved hands.

Reliability was a vital consideration in the 600 Series’ rifle design. CZ selected the short extractor, controlled round feed design for its round-cycling consistency in all situations. A patented 2-position tang safety is virtually silent and intuitive to use.

A detachable magazine allows quick reloads, and a selectable locking feature ensures magazine retention. Magazine top-ups, through the ejection port, add convenience.

CZ-USA chambers the 600 Lux in four tried-and-true hunting cartridges, including .223 Remington, .308 Winchester, 30-06 Springfield, and .300 Winchester Magnum. It incorporates the high CZ standards of accuracy, reliability, durability, and versatility with many modern upgrades. The Lux is sure to become a favorite rifle in deer camps and hunting lodges worldwide.

CZ 600 Lux Features:

Steel receiver

Sub 1-MOA, at 100 m

Controlled round feed

Silent two-position safety

Adjustable trigger – no disassembly needed (4-positions)

60 Degree bolt throw

Remington 700 scope base hole pattern

Magazine fed with magazine lock (selectable)

Ability to top off magazine through the ejection port

Cocking Indicator

CZ 600 Lux Specifications:

Chambering: .223 Rem, .308 Win, 30-06, .300 Win Mag

Rate of Twist: 1:7, 1:10, 1:10, 1:10

Magazine Type: Detachable

Magazine Capacity: 5, 3 (300 Win Mag, 6.5 PRC)

Stock: Turkish walnut, Bavarian-style

Length of Pull: 14-inches

Sights: Iron rear & fiber-optic front; receiver drilled & tapped for Rem 700-pattern bases

Barrel: Cold hammer forged; Threaded (suppressor-ready)

Barrel Length: 20-inches; 24-inches (300 Win Mag)

Trigger: Single stage, adjustable (4-positions)

Overall Length: 39.26″, 40.94″, 41.45″, 45.46″

Safety: Vertical 2-Position

MSRP: $849

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM