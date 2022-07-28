Federal Ammunition Sponsors 2022 Delta Waterfowl Expo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition joins the 2022 Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo as the Presenting Sponsor. The event will be held July 29-31, 2022, at the Little Rock Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitors to the Expo can stop by the Federal booth to see the latest and greatest products from Federal.

“Delta’s mission of putting more ducks over decoys is a direct reflection of their drive to promote duck hunters across North America,” said Jon Zinnel, Federal’s Senior Manager of Conservation. “This clear and direct initiative of Delta is just another reason Federal Ammunition is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for their 2022 Duck Hunters Expo.”

The 2022 Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunting Expo will bring waterfowl hunters together from across the United States and beyond. Attendees at the expo can check out the latest waterfowl hunting gear, watch seminars from industry experts, participate in calling contests, raffles and more. Support for the 2022 Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunting Expo will further help Delta Waterfowl in their mission to raise more ducks through intensive management programs and strong conservation efforts.

“The Delta Waterfowl logo is displayed on boxes of our Federal Speed-Shok loads,” continued Zinnel. “This is a great opportunity for us to share the Delta Waterfowl story to our customers. We are certainly proud of this collaboration.”

Waterfowl hunters look to Federal’s Speed-Shok Waterfowl loads for proven performance in the duck blind while supporting the mission of Delta Waterfowl. Available in 12- and 20-gauge varieties with velocities up to 1,550 feet-per-second, Speed-Shok combines optimal velocities with down range performance on ducks and geese.

For more information on all products from Federal or to buy ammunition direct online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

