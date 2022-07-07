NJ Doubles Down on Gun Control As Dem Gov Murphy Signs Anti-Gun Bills

Trenton, New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- This week Democrat Governor Phill Murphy, who is thinking of running for President of the United States, signed 7 bills from his infamous gun ban package into law.
All of the bills target the rights of law-abiding gun owners!
And none of them provide for the severe punishment of gun criminals or impact mental health issues related to firearms ownership.
The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs is analyzing the final versions of these measures in light of the recent Supreme Court Bruen ruling.
The 7 bills signed into law today are:
A-1302 – ammunition registration.
A-1765 – the “industry-killer bill.
A-4368 – microstamping
A-4370 – ban on gun ownership without training
S-1204 – registration double-standard for new residents
S-2846 – 10 years in jail for previously-legal kit guns
S-2905 – Bans .50 BMG firearms
About Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs: The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, Inc. is the official NRA State Association in New Jersey. Our mission is to implement all of the programs and activities at the state level that the NRA does at the national level. This mission includes the following: To support and defend the constitutional rights of the people to keep and bear arms. To take immediate action against any legislation at the local, state, and federal levels that would infringe upon these rights. Visit: www.anjrpc.org
“I would like to slap that smile off the governors face” He does not deserve to hold the office as the election in 2021 was rigged.
This will be challenged in the courts and NJ will Lose it is about throwing enough crap up against the law abiding public to see what will stick and how much money we are willing to pay to keep our rights.
Everyday I see more and more NJ tags on cars moving to Georgia all we ask is to leave your democratic political ideologies back where you came from.