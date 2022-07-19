Phoenix Brothers Sentenced to Prison for Dealing in Firearms Without a License

Editors Note: The following press release is directly from ATF. Regular readers of AmmoLand News know our stance on the unaccountable Federal Agency: No comment. We invite our readers to leave their hard-hitting insights in the comments below.

PHOENIX, Ariz. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On July 8, 2022, Jay Derek Ramirez Ramirez, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 12 months and one day in prison. His brother, Juan Ali Ramirez Ramirez, 23, also of Phoenix, was sentenced on June 22, 2022, to 36 months in prison by Judge Brnovich. Both brothers previously pleaded guilty to Dealing Firearms Without a License.

In July and August 2020, the Ramirez brothers bought and sold at least 40 firearms for profit. Included in those 40 firearms were AR-type rifles, shotguns, Glock handguns, a stolen firearm, and a Privately Made Firearm (ghost gun), as well as an inert grenade, suppressors, body armor, and high-capacity magazines. Some of the firearms the brothers purchased and resold have been connected to crimes in the valley or were found in the hands of prohibited possessors. The Ramirez brothers advertised firearms for sale on social media and sold them out of their family tire shop.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Tobacco, assisted by the Phoenix Police Department, conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleen Schoch, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

